New York Yankees Make Amed Rosario Change After Hitless Performance

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will play the finale of their three-game series with the San Diego Padres (in California).

The two teams are tied up at 1-1.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 5-1 on Saturday.

Amed Rosario had one strikeout and no hits in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Make Amed Rosario Change

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/6 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Domínguez RF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Rosario has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The 30-year-old is batting .234 with 49 hits, 10 home runs, 31 RBIs, 26 runs and two stolen bases in 81 games.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.