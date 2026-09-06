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New York Yankees Make Amed Rosario Change After Hitless Performance

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 27: Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees looks on during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on July 27, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will play the finale of their three-game series with the San Diego Padres (in California).

The two teams are tied up at 1-1.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 5-1 on Saturday.

Amed Rosario had one strikeout and no hits in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Make Amed Rosario Change

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees reacts after connecting for an RBI ground rule double during the fourth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/6 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Domínguez RF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Rosario has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The 30-year-old is batting .234 with 49 hits, 10 home runs, 31 RBIs, 26 runs and two stolen bases in 81 games.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Make Amed Rosario Change After Hitless Performance

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