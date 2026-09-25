New York Yankees Make Derek Jeter Announcement Before Orioles Series

The New York Yankees will begin a series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday afternoon with a doubleheader.

Before the first game, the Yankees will retire legendary pitcher CC Sabathia’s number after he spent 11 seasons with the organization from 2009 to 2019. Sabathia made three All-Star teams and posted a 134-88 record with a 3.81 ERA during his Yankees tenure.

Derek Jeter Featured in Yankees’ Announcement

On Friday morning, the Yankees shared some important details about the pregame ceremony surrounding Sabathia’s jersey retirement, which will also feature MLB and Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

They revealed that Jeter will be in attendance alongside Andy Pettitte, Dellin Betances, and Chris Young.

“Today’s CC Sabathia Ceremony will begin at 3:15 p.m. Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Dellin Betances, and Chris Young are set to join @CC_Sabathia as we honor his career and legacy,” the Yankees posted on X.

“All @yankeestadium gates will open to fans at 2:30 p.m., at which time distribution will begin for the September 25 scheduled promotional item (Josh Hart Yankees Bobblehead presented by Delta Air Lines for the first 18,000 guests in attendance).”

Today’s CC Sabathia Ceremony will begin at 3:15 pm. Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Dellin Betances, and Chris Young are set to join @CC_Sabathia as we honor his career and legacy. All @yankeestadium gates will open to fans at 2:30 pm, at which time distribution will begin for the… pic.twitter.com/Q8m2qGcWx8 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 25, 2026

How Long Were Jeter and Sabathia Teammates?

Jeter has long been a staple of the Yankees franchise after everything he accomplished during his illustrious 20-year career with the organization.

He made his MLB debut in 1995, and 14 years later, he became teammates with Sabathia, who joined the Yankees after already spending nine years in the league.

The two spent six seasons together as teammates from 2009 until Jeter retired after the 2014 season. They won a World Series together in 2009, which was Sabathia’s first and Jeter’s fifth.