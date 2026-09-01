New York Yankees Make Intriguing Anthony Volpe Change Amid Injury Situation

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Los Angeles Angels (in California).

After winning three out of four games over the Boston Red Sox (at home), the Yankees lost to the Angels by a score of 10-1 (on Monday).

Intriguing Anthony Volpe Change Amid Injury Situation

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees will remain without rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr.

@TalkinYanks wrote: “Aaron Boone tells us George Lombard Jr. will not be in the lineup tonight but he ran and took ground balls yesterday. Boone does not anticipate an IL stint, but wouldn’t rule it out”

At the same time that Lombard Jr. is dealing with an injury, the Yankees made an intriguing decision.

Anthony Volpe is starting at shortstop for the SWB RailRiders (Triple-A) on Tuesday night.

He has mostly been at second base since getting optioned earlier this month.

That said, Volpe also had starts at third base (and shortstop) recently.

If Lombard Jr. were to end up on the injured list, Volpe would be the ideal player to call up.

Looking At Volpe

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of four seasons at the MLB level.

This season, the 25-year-old is batting .240 with 41 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen bases in 56 games.

Looking At Lombard Jr.

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this month.

Right now, the 21-year-old is batting .253 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 12 runs and one stolen base in 23 games.