New York Yankees Make Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision During Padres Series

The New York Yankees evened up their series with the San Diego Padres with a 5-1 win on Saturday night.

On Sunday, they’ll play the rubber match, which will feature right-handers Gerrit Cole for New York and Michael King for the Padres.

Ahead of the matchup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced a notable lineup change involving star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was on the bench for Game 2 of the series.

Yankees Announce Chisholm Jr. Decision

Boone has put Chisholm Jr. back into the starting lineup as expected after a day off. He’ll also move up one spot to the No. 5 spot after batting sixth in his last game on Friday.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/6 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Domínguez RF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Cole SP.”

Yankees 9/6 B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

L. García Jr. 1B

S. Jones CF

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

J. Domínguez RF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

R. McMahon 3B

A. Wells C G. Cole SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 6, 2026

Chisholm Jr.’s 2026 Campaign

It’s been a challenging year at times for Chisholm Jr., but he’s begun to find some rhythm at the plate over the last month.

He’s batting .229 with 68 runs, 104 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs and a league-leading 40 stolen bases across 132 games and 454 at-bats. He also owns a .403 slugging percentage and a .713 OPS.

Looking at the Yankees

New York enters Sunday’s finale against San Diego with an 81-61 record, sitting four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the best record in the American League.

If the season ended today, the Yankees would hold the top Wild Card spot and host a best-of-three series against the Boston Red Sox in the first round.