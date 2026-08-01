New York Yankees Make Jose Caballero Change During Cubs Series

The New York Yankees got a gem from pitcher Will Warren on Friday night, earning a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs in their series opener.

On Saturday night, Max Fried will take the mound for New York, while the Cubs will counter with David Peterson.

Ahead of first pitch, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made some slight changes to the starting lineup from one night to the next.

Yankees Make Jose Caballero Move

As has been the case throughout the season, Jose Caballero continues to move around the diamond for New York.

After starting at second base on Friday, Caballero will get the start at third base for Game 2 of the series while remaining in the No. 9 spot in the lineup for the second straight day.

The rest of the Yankees’ infield will feature Anthony Volpe at shortstop, Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base, and Paul Goldschmidt at first base.

Yankees 8/1 Schuemann LF

Goldschmidt 1B

Rosario DH

Domínguez RF

Chisholm Jr. 2B

Volpe SS

Jones CF

Sánchez C

Caballero 3B Fried SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 1, 2026

Caballero’s 2026 Season

Caballero has served as a Swiss Army knife for Boone and the Yankees this season. He has played all over the infield, spent time in the outfield, and while he hasn’t provided much offensive production, he has done enough to earn a spot in the lineup nearly every day.

This season, he is slashing .239/.375/.665 with 74 hits, 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases.

Yankees Right Now

New York enters Saturday night’s game at 62-48, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by 2.5 games for first place in the AL East.

Over the last two months, the Yankees have navigated a wave of injuries across the roster and continue to deal with several absences, most notably Aaron Judge, who still doesn’t have a clear timeline for his return.

Despite those challenges, New York has stayed afloat, and if the season ended today, the Yankees would host a best-of-three Wild Card series against the surging Boston Red Sox.