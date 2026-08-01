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New York Yankees Make Jose Caballero Change During Cubs Series

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New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees got a gem from pitcher Will Warren on Friday night, earning a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs in their series opener.

On Saturday night, Max Fried will take the mound for New York, while the Cubs will counter with David Peterson.

Ahead of first pitch, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made some slight changes to the starting lineup from one night to the next.

Yankees Make Jose Caballero Move

As has been the case throughout the season, Jose Caballero continues to move around the diamond for New York.

After starting at second base on Friday, Caballero will get the start at third base for Game 2 of the series while remaining in the No. 9 spot in the lineup for the second straight day.

The rest of the Yankees’ infield will feature Anthony Volpe at shortstop, Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base, and Paul Goldschmidt at first base.

Caballero’s 2026 Season

Caballero has served as a Swiss Army knife for Boone and the Yankees this season. He has played all over the infield, spent time in the outfield, and while he hasn’t provided much offensive production, he has done enough to earn a spot in the lineup nearly every day.

This season, he is slashing .239/.375/.665 with 74 hits, 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases.

Yankees Right Now

New York enters Saturday night’s game at 62-48, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by 2.5 games for first place in the AL East.

Over the last two months, the Yankees have navigated a wave of injuries across the roster and continue to deal with several absences, most notably Aaron Judge, who still doesn’t have a clear timeline for his return.

Despite those challenges, New York has stayed afloat, and if the season ended today, the Yankees would host a best-of-three Wild Card series against the surging Boston Red Sox.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Make Jose Caballero Change During Cubs Series

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