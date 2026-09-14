New York Yankees Make Sudden Anthony Volpe Announcement Before Twins Series

The New York Yankees secured a 2-0 victory on the back of right-handed ace Cam Schlittler on Sunday afternoon against the New York Mets.

They ended up winning two out of three in the series and now enter Monday night on the road in Minnesota to take on the Twins.

Ahead of Game 1 of the series, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a notable change involving infielder Anthony Volpe after the Yankees announced the starting lineup.

Yankees Make Volpe Announcement

Volpe was recalled to the majors following the injury to second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and has been productive during his time at second base while batting in the back end of the order.

However, on Monday night, Volpe will get the night off. Jose Caballero will get the start at second and bat ninth in the order.

The rest of the infield will be manned by Luis Garcia Jr. at first base, George Lombard Jr. at shortstop, and Ryan McMahon at third.

Here’s the full Yankees starting lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/14 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero 2B W. Warren SP.”

Yankees 9/14 B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

A. Judge RF

L. García Jr. 1B

S. Jones CF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

R. McMahon 3B

A. Wells C

J. Caballero 2B W. Warren SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 14, 2026

Looking at Volpe’s 2026 Season

It’s been a challenging 2026 campaign for Volpe, who battled an injury early in the season. Across 60 games and 184 at-bats, he’s hitting .245 with 22 runs, 45 hits, two home runs, and 24 RBIs, while slugging .337 with a .664 OPS.

In four games since returning, though, Volpe is 4-for-13 at the plate, including one home run, which was a grand slam, and five RBIs.