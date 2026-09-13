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New York Yankees Make Sudden Anthony Volpe Decision During Mets Series

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Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on after the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees won the series opener on Friday night against the New York Mets, but Saturday was the complete opposite.

In the Bronx at Yankee Stadium, the Mets dominated Game 2 of the series, winning 12-2. This evened up the three-game set with the rubber match scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the series finale, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made some notable changes to the starting lineup, one of which included recently recalled infielder Anthony Volpe.

Yankees Make Sudden Volpe Decision

Volpe was sent down on Aug. 4 after a 2026 campaign that simply hasn’t gone as planned whatsoever for the 24-year-old.

However, following an injury to Jazz Chisholm Jr. and a dominant stretch in Triple-A, New York recalled Volpe. He hit in the No. 9 spot during his first two games back and then moved up to eighth on Saturday.

For Sunday’s finale, Boone is continuing to move him up the order as he’s set to start at second base and bat sixth.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: Yankees 9/13 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF A. Volpe 2B R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero SS C. Schlittler SP.”

Volpe’s 2026 Season

On the year, Volpe is batting .247 with 22 runs, 45 hits, two home runs, and 24 RBIs across 59 games and 182 at-bats. He holds a .341 slugging percentage and a .667 OPS.

That said, Volpe recorded three hits in his first game after the Yankees recalled him, including a grand slam that marked just the second the Yankees have hit as a team this year. Volpe has gone 4-for-11 over his last three games.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Make Sudden Anthony Volpe Decision During Mets Series

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