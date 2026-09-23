New York Yankees Making Sudden Anthony Volpe Move Before MLB Playoffs

The MLB postseason is just around the corner, and with five regular-season games remaining entering Wednesday, the New York Yankees already know their seeding.

New York will enter the AL postseason as the top Wild Card team and host a best-of-three series in the Bronx next week, likely against the Boston Red Sox.

Ahead of all the action, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made it clear that they’re going to try to get some guys rest over the next few days, as well as mix and match their nine-man lineup.

And that might most notably include infielder Anthony Volpe.

Boone Reveals Expected Volpe Move

During an appearance Wednesday on Talkin’ Yanks, Boone revealed that he expects to move Volpe to third base this week after Jazz Chisholm Jr. returned to the lineup on Tuesday.

He noted that George Lombard Jr. will remain the primary shortstop, which means Volpe may need to move to third base to see significant postseason action. That said, Volpe has never started a major league game at third base throughout his career.

Aaron Boone says he’ll probably play Anthony Volpe at third base this week, but George Lombard Jr. will stick at shortstop pic.twitter.com/ianWwnNHTQ — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 23, 2026

Boone mentioned that Chisholm Jr. will likely stay at second base but said “we’ll see” about possibly moving him to third base as well.

Volpe’s 2026 Season

It’s been a challenging year for Volpe, who’s in his fourth MLB season.

He began the year on the IL, and when he returned to the majors, he never really found much consistency at the plate. Across 67 games, he’s hitting .244 with 24 runs, 51 hits, two home runs, and 26 RBIs while slugging .335 with a .655 OPS.

Volpe went down to Triple-A on Aug. 4 and ultimately returned after Chisholm Jr.’s brief injury. Since his promotion, he’s played quite well while moving exclusively to second base as Lombard Jr. continues to man shortstop.

With Chisholm Jr. back, Boone now has some interesting decisions to make on a night-to-night basis, especially with Ryan McMahon and Jose Caballero also playing in the infield when they’re in the lineup.