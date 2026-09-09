New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Cam Schlittler Statement

The New York Yankees secured a 5-3 series-opening victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

It marked another dominant outing for right-handed pitcher Cam Schlittler, who continues to strengthen his AL Cy Young case.

He pitched seven innings, allowed three hits and one earned run, and struck out 10 batters. The outing also marked his 20th start of the season with one run or fewer allowed, setting a Yankees franchise record.

Aaron Boone Makes Statement on Schlittler

After the win, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made an honest statement about Schlittler, calling him the “best pitcher in the league.”

“I thought Colorado up and down lineup put some pretty good swings on him tonight… so I thought he was overall really sharp.

“I mean he’s been the best pitcher in the league. When you have that going all year at the top of that rotation, that’s massive and that’s what he’s been.”

Aaron Boone on Cam Schlittler: “He’s been the best pitcher in the league.” pic.twitter.com/2xnYd8w4Wm — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 9, 2026

Schlittler’s 2026 Campaign

In just his second MLB season, Schlittler has anchored a Yankees rotation that ranks among the best in the league despite dealing with a plethora of injuries throughout the year.

Schlittler has provided the Yankees with a reliable arm every time he steps on the rubber.

Across 30 starts, which leads MLB, he now owns the best ERA in the majors at 2.01. He has also posted a 13-6 record with 220 strikeouts and a 0.918 WHIP across 178.2 innings.

Yankees Right Now

With Tuesday night’s victory, the Yankees are now 82-62 overall. They still sit 4.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East and the American League playoff race.

If the season ended today, New York would earn the top Wild Card spot and host a best-of-three series in the Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium.