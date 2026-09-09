Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Cam Schlittler Statement

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees secured a 5-3 series-opening victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

It marked another dominant outing for right-handed pitcher Cam Schlittler, who continues to strengthen his AL Cy Young case.

He pitched seven innings, allowed three hits and one earned run, and struck out 10 batters. The outing also marked his 20th start of the season with one run or fewer allowed, setting a Yankees franchise record.

Aaron Boone Makes Statement on Schlittler

After the win, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made an honest statement about Schlittler, calling him the “best pitcher in the league.”

“I thought Colorado up and down lineup put some pretty good swings on him tonight… so I thought he was overall really sharp.

“I mean he’s been the best pitcher in the league. When you have that going all year at the top of that rotation, that’s massive and that’s what he’s been.”

Schlittler’s 2026 Campaign

In just his second MLB season, Schlittler has anchored a Yankees rotation that ranks among the best in the league despite dealing with a plethora of injuries throughout the year.

Schlittler has provided the Yankees with a reliable arm every time he steps on the rubber.

Across 30 starts, which leads MLB, he now owns the best ERA in the majors at 2.01. He has also posted a 13-6 record with 220 strikeouts and a 0.918 WHIP across 178.2 innings.

Yankees Right Now

With Tuesday night’s victory, the Yankees are now 82-62 overall. They still sit 4.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East and the American League playoff race.

If the season ended today, New York would earn the top Wild Card spot and host a best-of-three series in the Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Cam Schlittler Statement

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x