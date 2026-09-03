New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Cam Schlittler Statement

The New York Yankees secured a 6-3 extra-inning win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night to take two out of three in the series.

Anchoring the victory was right-handed pitcher and American League Cy Young candidate Cam Schlittler, who pitched 8.0 innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run while striking out nine batters.

Boone Makes Statement on Schlittler

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone had strong praise for the team’s ace.

“I thought his command was really good,” Boone said postgame via YES Network. “Strike throwing, excellent again and I think he combined that strike throwing with the stuff that we’ve seen all along. When he’s putting the ball where he wants he’s really tough to hit.”

Aaron Boone on Cam Schlittler’s excellence, the late-game offense, and Cody Bellinger finding a groove again. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/hs6qWThiO8 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 3, 2026

Schlittler’s 2026 Season

It’s been a dominant second year for Schlittler in a Yankees uniform, and he’s been a driving force behind the Yankees having one of the best starting rotations in the majors this season.

Schlittler has made 29 starts this season and currently leads MLB with a 6.4 WAR and 2.04 ERA. He also owns a 12-6 record across 171.2 innings, the most in the league.

Yankees Right Now

New York has a day off Thursday, but they’ll begin a series against the San Diego Padres on Friday. The Yankees currently sit at 80-60 overall, which has them 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.

The Yankees are starting to get back to full strength after injuries derailed them over the last few months. However, the one key piece still yet to return is outfielder Aaron Judge, who continues to ramp up his rehab in hopes of potentially returning in the coming days or weeks.