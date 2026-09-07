New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Gerrit Cole Statement After Padres Loss

The New York Yankees lost 4-3 to the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon, dropping two of three games in the series.

New York gave up three of its four runs in the first inning. In fact, the first three batters Gerrit Cole faced all homered, with Fernando Tatis Jr., Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado hitting back-to-back-to-back solo shots.

Cole eventually settled in and pitched seven innings, allowing four hits and four earned runs while walking none and striking out three.

Aaron Boone Makes Honest Statement on Cole

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked what he thought about Cole’s outing.

“Yeah, probably a couple missed spots,” Boone said. “Tatis put a long at bat on him, eventually got the hanging breaking ball there… thought he did a really good [job] controlling emotions, managing the game and ends up giving us seven strong, but obviously a tough start for us there.

“He just kept executing… made some subtle adjustments,” he added. “They put some good at-bats together and had some hard contact throughout the day against him, but I thought he managed the game very well and gave us a chance to make a comeback.”

Aaron Boone speaks on Gerrit Cole’s rough start in Sunday’s contest against the Padres. pic.twitter.com/OnAgEqMKHS — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 6, 2026

Cole Speaks on Outing

Cole also addressed the game after the loss, explaining what went wrong early and how he settled into a strong outing.

“Well, I gave up too many homers in the first,” Cole said. “I think that they put really good swings on the ball… Sometimes it is what it is, and you gotta separate that from doing your job, and that’s taking it one pitch at a time and leaving the mistakes behind and keep working, so just got back to work.”