New York Yankees Mock MLB Trade Lands Phillies’ Jhoan Duran

The New York Yankees‘ bullpen recently blew a 6-3 lead against the New York Mets to lose the Subway Series. With the Tampa Bay Rays now holding a three-game lead in the American League East with a 30-15 record, pressure is starting to build in New York.

As it stands, the Yankees have a very dominant starting rotation, but the bullpen has been a bit shaky, and New York could use another leverage reliever. That has led to FanSided.com writer Chris Landers to mock the Yankees naming the Yankees as a dark-horse landing spot for Philadelphia Phillies’ reliever Jhoan Duran. For whatever reason, Duran has surfaced in speculative rumors, but with the Phillies winning often now since firing Rob Thomson, there have been no real reports on his actual trade status.

However, the MLB trade deadline (believe it or not) is getting closer, and it’s time to start thinking of what contenders (like the Yankees) need to strengthen their roster.

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Why Is Jhoan Duran Being Linked to New York Yankees?

Chris Landers provides some explanation on why he names New York as a potential destination for Jhoan Duran:

“He’s admittedly awesome, but he’s also a reliever, and he just so happens to be the biggest trade chip that the Phillies have to play. If it comes time to retool for the future, is it really worth hanging on to a closer who will be a free agent after the 2027 season? We know that the Yankees were interested in prying the righty from the Twins before Philly swooped in at last year’s deadline, and they’re very much in need of some more high-octane stuff at the back of their bullpen.”

The next question becomes what the Yankees could give up in a potential return haul to acquire Jhoan Duran.

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What Could the Yankees Give Up in Potential Jhoan Duran Trade?

The New York Yankees could consider dealing a player like Anthony Volpe to the Phillies. The problem with trying to trade Volpe to the Phillies is Philadelphia kinda already has their middle infield duo with Bryson Stott and Trea Turner.

That would mean New York would have to dip into the farm system, where they could offer prospects like Ben Hess or Chase Hampton.

The Yankees’ front office has been clear to this point that it doesn’t really want to offload Spencer Jones, Jasson Dominguez, or Elmer Rodriguez right now, so that makes arms like Hess and Hampton movable pieces.

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