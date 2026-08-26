New York Yankees Most Likely Playoff Opponents Revealed

The New York Yankees fell 9-7 to the Houston Astros on Tuesday night in their series opener, but they remain the No. 2 seed in both the AL East and the American League.

They trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 3.5 games, while the Boston Red Sox sit just 1.5 games behind them.

With 31 games remaining entering Wednesday, plenty can still change in the playoff picture. However, barring an unforeseen run or collapse, the Yankees’ playoff outlook is beginning to take shape.

How MLB Playoffs Work

For anyone unfamiliar with the MLB playoff structure, the format is fairly simple.

The three division winners claim the top three seeds regardless of their records. The two best division winners receive first-round byes.

The third division winner joins the three best non-division winners in the Wild Card Round. Those series use a best-of-three format, with the higher seed hosting all three games.

The No. 3 seed faces the No. 6 seed, while the No. 4 seed takes on the No. 5 seed. The winner of the 3-6 matchup advances to face the No. 2 overall seed, while the 4-5 winner takes on the No. 1 seed.

The ALDS uses a best-of-five format, while the ALCS and World Series use best-of-seven series.

The Yankees playoff matchups are inevitable 4:40 Jake went to the Carlos Rodon Gala

10:40 Yankees playoff opponents

27:17 End of regular season

35:00 Red Sox or Rays?

46:00 Playoff roster guesses pic.twitter.com/tjhzQC6mNm — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 25, 2026

Yankees’ Likely Playoff Opponents

If the season ended today, the Yankees would hold the top Wild Card spot, making them the No. 4 seed and setting up a best-of-three series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

For now, that appears to be the most likely outcome unless the Yankees or Red Sox overtake the Rays and win the AL East. If that happens, Tampa Bay would fall into a Wild Card spot and could face either New York or Boston.

Outside of those scenarios, another team climbing into the picture appears unlikely given the current American League standings. The Cleveland Guardians, who hold the final Wild Card spot, sit 6.5 games behind the Red Sox for the five seed and 8.0 games behind the Yankees for No. 4.

Of course, a late-season run could change everything. But if the standings hold, the Yankees could be looking at a first-round bye, a Wild Card series against the Red Sox or a Wild Card matchup against the Rays before turning their attention to the ALDS, which could then lead to another AL East matchup for whoever takes the division and gets the top overall seed.