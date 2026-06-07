Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Player Announced Heartfelt Personal News

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 27: Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees looks on during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on July 27, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are playing the Boston Red Sox (at home) in the Bronx.

They had been coming off a 5-3 loss on Friday (before Saturday’s game was rained out).

Amed Rosario had one walk on Friday.

Yankees Player Announced Heartfelt Personal News

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees looks on during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on July 27, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Rosario made a heartfelt post to Instagram (with his partner Julia) announcing the birth of their child.

The post was captioned: “Jeremías 1:5”

Aaron Judge, Jason Heyward and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were among the players to like Rosario’s joint post.

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees looks on ahead of game one of the Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Rosario had been put on the paternity list on May 30 when the team was on their recent road trip.

He returned to action on June 2.

Looking At Rosario

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees reacts after getting the out in the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

While Rosario is not a star, he is an extremely valuable role player.

The 30-year-old is in the middle of his second year playing for the Yankees.

He is currently batting .261 with 24 hits, six home runs, 20 RBI’s and 13 runs in only 33 games this season.

Fanatics Sportsbook wrote (on May 26): “Amed Rosario has 6 Home Runs this season… Four of them are from TWO MULTI-HR GAMES, and he’s already tied his 2025 total 😂”

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees celebrates a two-run home run with teammates in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Before the Yankees, Rosario had stints with the Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds.

He is in his 10th MLB season.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees came into Sunday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 37-26 record in 63 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 18-12 in 30 games at home).

Following the Red Sox, the Yankees will head on the road for a series with the Cleveland Guardians that starts on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Player Announced Heartfelt Personal News

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x