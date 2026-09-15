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New York Yankees Player Sends Out 5-Word Post During Twins Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 1: Ali Sánchez #39 of the New York Yankees hits a single during the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 1, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They are coming off an 8-3 win on Monday.

The Yankees also clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

New York Yankees Player Sends Out 5-Word Post

GettyAli Sánchez #39 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After the game, Ali Sánchez sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “From the grind to October 🙌🏼🗽”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Austin Wells: “Let’s gooooooo🔥🔥🔥”

Amed Rosario: “NO TE AFERRES 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@concretecitysports: “🔥🔥 time to perform”

Looking At Sánchez

GettyAli Sanchez #39 of the New York Yankees looks on during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Player Sends Out 5-Word Post During Twins Series

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