New York Yankees Player Sends Out 5-Word Post During Twins Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They are coming off an 8-3 win on Monday.

The Yankees also clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

New York Yankees Player Sends Out 5-Word Post

After the game, Ali Sánchez sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “From the grind to October 🙌🏼🗽”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Austin Wells: “Let’s gooooooo🔥🔥🔥”

Amed Rosario: “NO TE AFERRES 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@concretecitysports: “🔥🔥 time to perform”

Looking At Sánchez