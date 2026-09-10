New York Yankees Receive Good News Hours Before Rockies Series Finale

The New York Yankees have won each of their first two games against the Colorado Rockies.

On Thursday night, they’ll face off in the series finale at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Hours before the game, New York received some good news regarding both the AL East division and the American League standings.

Tampa Bay Rays Lose to Atlanta Braves

In an early afternoon game, the Tampa Bay Rays lost 3-1 to the Atlanta Braves, which now presents an opportunity for the Yankees to cut the deficit down to three games if they can win Thursday night against Colorado.

Via Talkin’ Yanks: “Rays drop their series finale to the Braves. Yankees can get back within three games of the AL East lead if they sweep the Rockies tonight.”

Rays drop their series finale to the Braves. Yankees can get back within three games of the AL East lead if they sweep the Rockies tonight https://t.co/5loG75CINy — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 10, 2026

Currently, after the Rays’ loss, New York is 3.5 games back of the AL East division lead and the No. 1 overall seed in the AL.

This is potentially the biggest race right now in all of MLB, considering it determines who not only gets home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, but also avoids having to be a Wild Card team and play what is likely going to be the Boston Red Sox in a best-of-three first-round series.

Looking at the Yankees

New York is 83-62 overall, and after they wrap up their series with the Rockies, they’ll begin a weekend three-game set with their crosstown rival, the New York Mets, starting Friday.

The Yankees still have a four-game series left on their schedule against the Rays, which very well could determine the division winner on Sept. 22 at home in the Bronx. That series is the second-to-last before the regular season concludes.