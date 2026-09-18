New York Yankees Reveal Starting Pitchers for Series Against Diamondbacks

The New York Yankees have already clinched the playoffs, but are still trying to secure not only the top Wild Card spot in the AL, but also catch the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

While they begin a series with the Rays on Tuesday, they have their focus on the Arizona Diamondbacks first, who they’ll start a three-game weekend set against on Friday night on the road.

Ahead of the matchups, the Yankees have officially revealed their probable starting pitchers via MLB.com.

Yankees Announce Probable Starters

Friday: RHP Gerrit Cole (8-9, 3.67 ERA, 117 strikeouts) vs. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (15-6, 2.62 ERA, 135 strikeouts)

Saturday: RHP Cam Schlittler (14-6, 1.95 ERA, 228 strikeouts) vs. RHP Brandon Pfaadt (7-3, 3.77 ERA, 84 strikeouts)

Sunday: RHP Will Warren (10-6, 3.89 ERA, 147 strikeouts) vs. RHP Corbin Burnes (0-0, 5.87 ERA, six strikeouts)

New York is going to set it up so they’ll likely have Max Fried and Carlos Rodon for the double header on Tuesday against the Rays, and then Cole and Schlittler available for Wednesday and Thursday.

Yankees’ Starting Rotation This Season

For New York, they’ve boasted one of the best rotations in MLB this season, and they’ve done it with a plethora of injuries throughout the year.

They’ve been anchored by Schlittler, who is not only the AL Cy Young favorite, but has debatably been the best pitcher in all of the majors this season.

Through 152 games, New York holds a 3.19 collective team ERA, which ranks No. 1 in the league. They also sit first in earned runs and runs allowed, while sitting in the top 10 in pretty much every other pitching stat.

They’ve tallied 1,363 strikeouts (7th), 457 walks (7th), 1,362.0 innings pitched (4th), and have allowed 1,126 hits (2nd).

New York’s Postseason Rotation

While the playoffs usually mean you’re going to shorten that rotation and move more arms to the pen, the Yankees will likely roll with what you’d have to think would be a four-man group of Schlittler, Cole, Fried, and Rodón, while Warren sits as that fifth potential starter or stretch reliever.

Right now, those four seem to be the obvious answer for what manager Aaron Boone is going to do. It’ll be more interesting to see how he chooses to use Warren, who’s pitched pretty solidly all season long.