Yankees Get Discouraging Update on Pursuit of $45 Million Slugger

The New York Yankees have received a disappointing update regarding their search for a new catcher. General manager Brian Cashman will be looking to make several major moves this offseason. Pitching, particularly in the bullpen, is expected to be a priority for the Yankees exec. Nevertheless, New York also has multiple holes to fill in the field.

An upgrade at catcher is surely near the top of Cashman’s wishlist. The Yankees, however, may have to be patient in the situation. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden is now reporting that top free-agent catcher Ryan Jeffers is “too expensive” for New York. The former Minnesota Twins star is widely regarded as the top available player at his position. He earned $6.7 million in 2026 but is now eyeing a significant pay raise.

Minnesota recently extended a one-year qualifying offer to Jeffers valued at just over $23 million. The Minnesota Star Tribune, however, recently revealed that the catcher plans to decline the offer. Tim Britton of The Athletic is projecting the top-rated free agent to receive a three-year, $45 million deal with a new team. Nevertheless, the New York Yankees are expected to balk at the proposal.

Bowden is also reporting that Tyler Stephenson, another sought-after free-agent catcher, wants to be a full-time starter in 2027. This could be an issue for Cashman and the Yankees because Austin Wells remains in place. The former Cincinnati Reds backstop has been linked to New York in recent weeks. As a result, the Yankees could soon be forced to move on to Plan C.

New York Yankees Could Pivot from Ryan Jeffers to Carson Kelly

Although Wells is still on the New York Yankees roster, Cashman clearly wants an upgrade at the position. After all, Yankees catchers combined to post a .600 OPS and .196 batting average this past season. These statistics ranked 27th and 28th, respectively, among all Major League Baseball teams in 2026.

The left-handed Wells, however, is still likely to receive ample playing time next year, and New York is looking for a righty to pair with him. If Jeffers and Stephenson are off the board, the Yankees could very well turn to Carson Kelly. The former Chicago Cubs veteran slashed a solid .258/.336/.376 (.713 OPS) in 2026.

Although he is not as highly rated at the plate compared to Jeffers and Stephenson, Kelly is a good defender. In fact, he led National League catchers with a .998 fielding percentage in 2025 and is better at throwing runners out than both Jeffers and Stephenson. This could be a fairly significant bonus for the New York Yankees.

New York Re-Signs Pitcher to a Short-Term Contract

The New York Yankees would likely be fine with paying Jeffers if they did not have so many roster holes to fill. Cashman, however, has to be aware of his needs and be careful not to overspend on a catcher so he can land several other free agents. New York is also expected to bring in multiple relievers, a second baseman to replace Jazz Chisholm Jr., a third baseman, and a center fielder.

Cashman took care of a small piece of business on November 15. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand is reporting that the Yankees are re-signing relief pitcher Tim Hill to a one-year, $2.25 million deal. The agreement also comes with a $2.5 million club option for the 2028 season.