New York Yankees Send Emotional Farewell Message to 5-Year Player

The New York Yankees are beginning a series on the West Coast Friday night when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ahead of the matchup, however, some notable MLB news surfaced when the Cincinnati Reds claimed Oswaldo Cabrera off waivers after the Yankees designated him for assignment this week.

The general hope seemed to be that he would clear waivers and re-sign with the Yankees’ minor league system, but he clearly was sought-after elsewhere after spending the last five seasons in New York and becoming not only a fan favorite at times, but also a clubhouse favorite.

Yankees Send Emotional Parting Message

The Yankees took to social media to send a farewell message to Cabrera shortly after the news broke.

“A fantastic teammate, and an even better human being. For your energy, kindness, & infectious smile,” the Yankees posted. “Thank you, Oswaldo.”

A fantastic teammate, and an even better human being. For your energy, kindness, & infectious smile… Thank you, Oswaldo 💙 pic.twitter.com/8mx7U7nvYY — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 18, 2026

Aaron Boone Speaks About Cabrera

Following the DFA announcement this week, Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about not only the player Cabrera.

“I’m blessed to have a lot of guys on this team that you just admire and respect and love doing the job with on a daily basis,” Boone said on Wednesday. “Oswaldo’s right there at the top of that list… The good thing is, Oswaldo’s come back from a very difficult injury and had a really good year down at Triple-A. He’s playing really well, so hopefully this is just one of those things. I’m confident that Oswaldo will go on to have a very good career, and hopefully it’s still with us.”

Cabrera’s MLB Career

In his five seasons with New York, Cabrera spent a lot of time moving up and down between the minors and majors, but he had two extremely productive years in 2023 and 2024 when he appeared in over 100 games in both seasons.

Over the course of his career thus far, Cabrera has played 304 games and recorded a .232 batting average, 120 runs, 201 hits, 20 home runs, and 95 RBIs.