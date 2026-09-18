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New York Yankees Send Emotional Farewell Message to 5-Year Player

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 25, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are beginning a series on the West Coast Friday night when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ahead of the matchup, however, some notable MLB news surfaced when the Cincinnati Reds claimed Oswaldo Cabrera off waivers after the Yankees designated him for assignment this week.

The general hope seemed to be that he would clear waivers and re-sign with the Yankees’ minor league system, but he clearly was sought-after elsewhere after spending the last five seasons in New York and becoming not only a fan favorite at times, but also a clubhouse favorite.

Yankees Send Emotional Parting Message

The Yankees took to social media to send a farewell message to Cabrera shortly after the news broke.

“A fantastic teammate, and an even better human being. For your energy, kindness, & infectious smile,” the Yankees posted. “Thank you, Oswaldo.”

Aaron Boone Speaks About Cabrera

Following the DFA announcement this week, Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about not only the player Cabrera.

“I’m blessed to have a lot of guys on this team that you just admire and respect and love doing the job with on a daily basis,” Boone said on Wednesday. “Oswaldo’s right there at the top of that list… The good thing is, Oswaldo’s come back from a very difficult injury and had a really good year down at Triple-A. He’s playing really well, so hopefully this is just one of those things. I’m confident that Oswaldo will go on to have a very good career, and hopefully it’s still with us.”

Cabrera’s MLB Career

In his five seasons with New York, Cabrera spent a lot of time moving up and down between the minors and majors, but he had two extremely productive years in 2023 and 2024 when he appeared in over 100 games in both seasons.

Over the course of his career thus far, Cabrera has played 304 games and recorded a .232 batting average, 120 runs, 201 hits, 20 home runs, and 95 RBIs.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Send Emotional Farewell Message to 5-Year Player

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