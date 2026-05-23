New York Yankees Should Consider Making Trade for Rockies’ $50 Million, 1.13 ERA Pitcher

The New York Yankees are enduring their first rough patch of the season, and after their 4-2 loss to the Rays on Friday night, New York is now 5.5-games back of Tampa Bay in the American League East.

@TalkinYanks (wrote after Friday night’s loss): “Yankees are 4-10 in their last 14 games, their worst 14-game stretch since July of 2024. Yankees are 5.5 games out of first place in the AL East for the first time since August 23rd of last season”

One of the biggest issues surrounding the Yankees has been the bullpen, and that’s led to a lot of speculation that New York should pull off a big-time trade for a leverage arm. One arm that has surfaced in trade speculation since the start of May is Antonio Senzatela, who is in the last season of a five-year, $50 million contract, and holds a 1.13 ERA over 32 innings this season.

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Why the Yankees Should Trade for Antonio Senzatela?

A recent report by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale suggests that Antonio Senzatela could be a prime trade candidate at the MLB trade deadline in early August.

SBNation.com’s James Riggenbach writes:

“Antonio Senzatela is the premium trade chip at the moment, and that is not just local speculation. Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently reported that rival executives see Senzatela as one of the potential hot commodities of the deadline, which tracks with both the results and the shape of the profile.”

And for the Colorado Rockies, this is the perfect time to capitalize on the Yankees’ desperation. Colorado is having a better season, but let’s face it, are they really going to re-sign Antonio Senzatela after the season he’s having? The 31-year-old *now reliever* Senzatela is likely to test the MLB free agency market, where the Rockies’ offers may be trumped by teams like the Yankees, and other high-spending MLB teams.

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What Will the Yankees Do at the MLB Trade Deadline?

After the Yankees’ recent losing skid, it’s become very clear what the team needs to address at the MLB trade deadline.

Current closer David Bednar has featured some good (saves) and some bad (ERA) this season, and the Yankees don’t really have many leverage options behind Bednar and Camilo Doval (both were acquired at last year’s MLB trade deadline). So, it’s become clear that a reliever (righty or lefty) is a clear item of need, along with a backup catcher and a third baseman.

Expect more reports to start surfacing as the calendar turns from May to June. The 2026 MLB trade deadline is Aug. 3 this season, and the New York Yankees should be buyers (as they usually are) with their eyes set on adding bullpen depth.

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