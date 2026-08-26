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New York Yankees Sign 33-Year-Old Pitcher During Astros Series

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BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees lost their series opener against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, 9-7.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game as New York looks to get back on track, the Yankees announced a plethora of roster moves, including the signing of a free-agent pitcher.

Yankees Sign 33-Year-Old Pitcher

After electing free agency from the Los Angeles Angels, 33-year-old right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer agreed to a major league contract with the Yankees and will join the active roster.

New York made the move in response to right-hander Fernando Cruz going on the 15-day injured list with right elbow discomfort. New York also optioned right-hander Bradley Hanner to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees also recalled right-hander Elmer Rodriguez from Triple-A, and he’ll start against Houston on Wednesday night.

Fulmer’s MLB Career

Fulmer was designated for assignment by the Angels after a very brief stint with the organization. Across three appearances this season, he pitched 3.1 scoreless innings and recorded four strikeouts.

The New York Mets selected Fulmer in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft, but he didn’t make his MLB debut until 2016 with the Detroit Tigers, where he most notably spent six seasons.

Across his nine-year career, Fulmer is a one-time All-Star and owns a 37-50 record with a 3.92 ERA and 582 strikeouts.

Looking at the Yankees

New York enters Wednesday night with a 74-57 record and the second-best record in the American League. The Yankees trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 3.5 games in the AL East.

They’ll play the Astros two more times before beginning a massive four-game weekend series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, including a doubleheader Saturday.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Sign 33-Year-Old Pitcher During Astros Series

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