New York Yankees Signing Recent Red Sox Player Has Been A Good Move

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees were unable to sweep the Chicago White Sox.

After winning the first two games, they lost by a score of 5-1.

Ali Sánchez got the night off.

Yankees Signing Has Been A Good Move

Sánchez was signed by the Yankees on a Minor League deal over the offseason.

Earlier this month, they selected him to the MLB roster.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on June 6: “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees signed C Ali Sánchez (#39) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster.”

Right now, he is batting .286 with four hits, two RBIs and two runs in his first seven games with the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Sánchez’s Recent Play

Here’s what people have been saying about Sánchez recently:

@camsmitth99: “Ali Sanchez might stay here a while with how he’s hitting”

@eyyankees: “HOW ABOUT ALI SANCHEZ? ANOTHER MULTI-HIT NIGHT FOR THE JOURNEYMAN CATCHER.”

@wyermush: “Is there a chance we have something in Ali Sanchez?”

@juliaaaraeee: “ive seen enough, keep ali sanchez and leave wells in AAA”

@BKNBUZZ: “Ali Sanchez has been a big upgrade over JC and Wells”

@jason051198: “Ali Sanchez is the first Yankees catcher this season with an RBI in two straight games after last night”

Sánchez is in the middle of his fifth MLB season.

He had been coming off a year where he spent time with the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

The 29-year-old has also had stints with the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees will now open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night in the Bronx.

They are at the top of the American League East with a 45-28 record in 73 games.