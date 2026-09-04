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New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Sends Out Post Before Padres Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They had the day off on Thursday following a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Sends Out Post

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of their series with the Padres, Aaron Judge sent out a joint Instagram post (with David Seeds).

His post had over 5,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

They wrote: “From the clubhouse to the road—I don’t travel without my @davidseeds 🌻✈️ Pick up my favorite Sweet & Spicy flavor and a portion of sales go to my All Rise Foundation to empower youth through meaningful programs.”

Judge has been out of action since May 31 with an injury.

He is in the middle of his 11th MLB season (all with the Yankees).

MLB.com wrote (on September 2): “Traveled with club to West Coast, hopes to return without rehab assignment. Threw long toss and did running drills on Sept. 2. Could return for Yankees’ next homestand.”

Comments On Judge’s Post

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees stands on the field before their game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@nicoletta.alcamo: “my goat 99 is coming back soon 🙏🏻”

@shawn_womack: “We can’t wait to see you back Cap🙌”

@nowhereusa: “Capt comin back with a vengeance”

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees bats against the Texas Rangers during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2026 in New York City.

@crystal.raiderette84: “Where can I order the sunflower seed bag I’m in California”

@onelife83_: “Missed watching you play in Anaheim these last 3 days! Can’t wait to see you back!! @thejudge44”

@antonbailey: “homerun first game back, right? it’s only right”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyCody Bellinger #35 s congratulated in the dugout after scoring on an RBI double hit by Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-60 record in 140 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 43-29 in 72 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Sends Out Post Before Padres Series

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