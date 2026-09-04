New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Sends Out Post Before Padres Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They had the day off on Thursday following a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Sends Out Post

Ahead of their series with the Padres, Aaron Judge sent out a joint Instagram post (with David Seeds).

His post had over 5,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

They wrote: “From the clubhouse to the road—I don’t travel without my @davidseeds 🌻✈️ Pick up my favorite Sweet & Spicy flavor and a portion of sales go to my All Rise Foundation to empower youth through meaningful programs.”

Judge has been out of action since May 31 with an injury.

He is in the middle of his 11th MLB season (all with the Yankees).

MLB.com wrote (on September 2): “Traveled with club to West Coast, hopes to return without rehab assignment. Threw long toss and did running drills on Sept. 2. Could return for Yankees’ next homestand.”

Comments On Judge’s Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@nicoletta.alcamo: “my goat 99 is coming back soon 🙏🏻”

@shawn_womack: “We can’t wait to see you back Cap🙌”

@nowhereusa: “Capt comin back with a vengeance”

@crystal.raiderette84: “Where can I order the sunflower seed bag I’m in California”

@onelife83_: “Missed watching you play in Anaheim these last 3 days! Can’t wait to see you back!! @thejudge44”

@antonbailey: “homerun first game back, right? it’s only right”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-60 record in 140 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 43-29 in 72 games on the road).