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New York Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Goes Viral Before Rays Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees will open up their ALDS series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox (in two games) earlier this week in the Bronx.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on September 30): “New York sweeps Boston in dominant fashion and heads to the division series against top-seeded Tampa Bay. Every starter registered a hit. Cody Bellinger socked a three-run home run. The Yankees did just about everything well. The Red Sox … did not.”

Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Goes Viral

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of their series with the Rays, the Yankees posted photos of players walking with suits on.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “On our way to catch some rays ☀️”

Many people took notice of Anthony Volpe’s outfit.

Social Media Reacts To Volpe’s Outfit

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees takes the field prior to game one of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying:

@YanksTreehouse: “Volpe needs to fire his tailor”

@BurdenBurner: “Me in middle school when we had to dress up if we had a basketball game that day”

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “Volpe headed off to PROM as a sophomore”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs out his two-run double during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in game two of their doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City.

@AndThatsBB: “Why is Volpe wearing Judge’s jacket”

@_volpeshelmet: “volpe looks so small🥺”

@yankeestruther: “Volpe man LMAOOOOOOO”

Looking At Volpe

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 20, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of high school.

He is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

The 25-year-old finished the regular season batting .245 with 54 hits, two home runs, 28 RBIs, 24 runs and 12 stolen bases in 70 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Goes Viral Before Rays Series

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