New York Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Goes Viral Before Rays Series

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees will open up their ALDS series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox (in two games) earlier this week in the Bronx.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on September 30): “New York sweeps Boston in dominant fashion and heads to the division series against top-seeded Tampa Bay. Every starter registered a hit. Cody Bellinger socked a three-run home run. The Yankees did just about everything well. The Red Sox … did not.”

Yankees Star Anthony Volpe Goes Viral

Ahead of their series with the Rays, the Yankees posted photos of players walking with suits on.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “On our way to catch some rays ☀️”

Many people took notice of Anthony Volpe’s outfit.

Social Media Reacts To Volpe’s Outfit

Here’s what people were saying:

@YanksTreehouse: “Volpe needs to fire his tailor”

@BurdenBurner: “Me in middle school when we had to dress up if we had a basketball game that day”

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “Volpe headed off to PROM as a sophomore”

@AndThatsBB: “Why is Volpe wearing Judge’s jacket”

@_volpeshelmet: “volpe looks so small🥺”

@yankeestruther: “Volpe man LMAOOOOOOO”

Looking At Volpe

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of high school.

He is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

The 25-year-old finished the regular season batting .245 with 54 hits, two home runs, 28 RBIs, 24 runs and 12 stolen bases in 70 games.