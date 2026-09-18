New York Yankees Star Luis Gil Sends Out Post Before Diamondbacks Series

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees are off following a series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They won two out of three games in the series (but lost 5-4 on Wednesday).

The Yankees will now open up a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix.

New York Yankees Star Luis Gil Sends Out Post

Ahead of their series in Arizona, Luis Gil made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “🤷🏻‍♂️”

Looking At Gil

Gil is in the middle of his 5th season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

He got off to a strong start to his career (and was the American League Rookie of The Year).

In 2024, Gil went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts.

Gil struggled at the start of this season (and was sent to Triple-A).

Since he’s been back with the Yankees, the 28-year-old has been a reliever.

This year, Gil has gone 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in six games (four starts).

Looking At The Yankees Ahead Of Arizona

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 46-32 in 78 games on the road).

Following their series in Arizona, the Yankees will return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in the Bronx.

Looking At D-Backs Ahead Of Yankees Visit

The Diamondbacks are the third-place team in the National League West with an 80-73 record in 153 games.

They are 43-35 in 78 games at home.