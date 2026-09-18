Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Star Luis Gil Sends Out Post Before Diamondbacks Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees are off following a series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They won two out of three games in the series (but lost 5-4 on Wednesday).

The Yankees will now open up a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix.

New York Yankees Star Luis Gil Sends Out Post

GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on April 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ahead of their series in Arizona, Luis Gil made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “🤷🏻‍♂️”

Looking At Gil

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City.

Gil is in the middle of his 5th season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

He got off to a strong start to his career (and was the American League Rookie of The Year).

In 2024, Gil went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts.

GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of game one of the Division Series at Rogers Centre on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Gil struggled at the start of this season (and was sent to Triple-A).

Since he’s been back with the Yankees, the 28-year-old has been a reliever.

This year, Gil has gone 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in six games (four starts).

Looking At The Yankees Ahead Of Arizona

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a single against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 46-32 in 78 games on the road).

Following their series in Arizona, the Yankees will return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in the Bronx.

Looking At D-Backs Ahead Of Yankees Visit

GettyNolan Arenado #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats against the Toronto Blue Jays during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are the third-place team in the National League West with an 80-73 record in 153 games.

They are 43-35 in 78 games at home.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Star Luis Gil Sends Out Post Before Diamondbacks Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x