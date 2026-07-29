New York Yankees’ Top Priority at Trade Deadline Revealed: Report

The MLB trade deadline is just days away, with the deadline set for Monday, and one team expected to be aggressive is the New York Yankees.

New York remains firmly in the American League playoff race despite dealing with a plethora of injuries across the roster. However, the Yankees have some clear needs, with one position in particular emerging as a top priority.

Yankees’ Trade Deadline Priority Revealed

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that while the Yankees are exploring potential additions at catcher, right-handed hitter, and possibly the outfield, their top priority is adding bullpen help.

That makes it no surprise that New York has been heavily linked to San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller over the last several days and weeks.

“A power arm who can help them match up with the best hitters on the best teams in October,” Olney said.

The Yankees’ priority at the trade deadline is to acquire a reliever, per @Buster_ESPN “A power arm who can help them match up with the best hitters on the best teams in October.” pic.twitter.com/XeKTl5fI6y — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) July 29, 2026

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have been operating without several key players, including Aaron Judge, who remains sidelined with a rib injury suffered more than a month ago. Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger, and Carlos Rodon are also currently on the injured list.

However, New York has won back-to-back games to open its series against the Chicago White Sox and enters Wednesday with a 61-46 record.

The Yankees currently sit in second place in the AL East, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by just 1.5 games for first place.

If the season ended today, New York would hold the top Wild Card spot and host a best-of-three series in the Bronx.