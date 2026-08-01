New York Yankees Trade Former All-Star Pitcher to Pirates

The New York Yankees are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams at this year’s MLB trade deadline, and they made their first move on Saturday afternoon.

While New York continues to pursue bullpen help, a catcher, and potentially a right-handed bat, the club dealt a bullpen arm to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yankees Trade Camilo Doval

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees traded former All-Star reliever Camilo Doval and cash considerations to the Pirates in exchange for minor league catcher Omar Alfonzo and outfielder Luis Cruz.

Trade news: The Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring right-handed reliever Camilo Doval from the New York Yankees for two prospects, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2026

Alfonzo is the Pirates’ No. 17 prospect, and whether or not he makes an immediate impact, he gives the Yankees another catcher in the farm system—a position the organization could still improve.

Doval’s 2026 Season

The Yankees acquired Doval last season hoping he would provide a spark to a bullpen on a team with World Series aspirations.

However, he never found much success during his time in New York.

Last season, Doval posted a 4.82 ERA with 22 strikeouts across 18.2 innings in 22 appearances. This year, his numbers haven’t improved much.

He has appeared in 44 games, thrown 39.2 innings, posted a 4.54 ERA, and recorded 39 strikeouts.

The Pirates are acquiring reliever Camilo Doval from the Yankees, per source. Doval has a 4.54 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 44 appearances this season. He’s registered 109 career saves, including 39 with the Giants in 2023. — From José Negron in Pittsburgh — DK Pittsburgh Sports (@DKPghSports) August 1, 2026

That said, Doval enjoyed several strong seasons with the San Francisco Giants, where he spent the first four and a half years of his career.

He earned an All-Star selection in 2023, and the Pirates could certainly use another experienced arm in the bullpen as they continue trying to strengthen their roster for a second-half push toward postseason contention.