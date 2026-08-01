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New York Yankees Trade Former All-Star Pitcher to Pirates

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Aaron Boone
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Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees.

The New York Yankees are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams at this year’s MLB trade deadline, and they made their first move on Saturday afternoon.

While New York continues to pursue bullpen help, a catcher, and potentially a right-handed bat, the club dealt a bullpen arm to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yankees Trade Camilo Doval

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees traded former All-Star reliever Camilo Doval and cash considerations to the Pirates in exchange for minor league catcher Omar Alfonzo and outfielder Luis Cruz.

Alfonzo is the Pirates’ No. 17 prospect, and whether or not he makes an immediate impact, he gives the Yankees another catcher in the farm system—a position the organization could still improve.

Doval’s 2026 Season

The Yankees acquired Doval last season hoping he would provide a spark to a bullpen on a team with World Series aspirations.

However, he never found much success during his time in New York.

Last season, Doval posted a 4.82 ERA with 22 strikeouts across 18.2 innings in 22 appearances. This year, his numbers haven’t improved much.

He has appeared in 44 games, thrown 39.2 innings, posted a 4.54 ERA, and recorded 39 strikeouts.

That said, Doval enjoyed several strong seasons with the San Francisco Giants, where he spent the first four and a half years of his career.

He earned an All-Star selection in 2023, and the Pirates could certainly use another experienced arm in the bullpen as they continue trying to strengthen their roster for a second-half push toward postseason contention.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Trade Former All-Star Pitcher to Pirates

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