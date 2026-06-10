New York Yankees Traded Away Potential 2026 MLB All-Star

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees continued their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The Yankees won by a score of 3-2.

They will look to go for the sweep on Wednesday afternoon.

Yankees Traded Away Potential MLB All-Star

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that the Yankees traded away a potential 2026 All-Star.

Back in 2023, they made a trade that sent Jake Bauers to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on November 17, 2023: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired minor league outfielders Jace Avina and Brian Sánchez from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for INF/OF Jake Bauers.”

Bauers had a quiet first two seasons in Milwaukee.

That said, he has been outstanding this year.

The 30-year-old is currently batting .286 with 56 hits, 12 home runs, 43 RBI’s, 38 runs and five stolen bases in 56 games.

Social Media Buzzing About Bauers

Here’s what people have been saying about Bauers:

@EricCrossMLB (on June 9): “Jake Bauers’ current full-season pace… 96 Runs 30 Doubles 30 Home Runs 109 RBI 13 Steals 71 Walks .286 AVG .381 OBP .531 SLG”

@LouisAnalysis (on June 9): “Jake Bauers since May 9th: .325 BA .438 OBP 1.100 OPS 6 doubles 7 HR 23 RBI 14.6% BB% 24% K% 19.3% Barrel% 54.4% Hard-Hit% 108.6 MPH EV90 Bauers is on pace for 30+ HR and 110 RBI and has nearly doubled his career fWAR in 56 games.”

@MikeVassallo13 (on June 9): “All-Star candidate Jake Bauers is among the National League leaders in the following categories: RBI (T7th, 43) SLG (8th, .531) OPS (8th, .912) OBP (9th, .381)”

Just Baseball (on June 3): “Jake Bauers wRC+ by season: 2018: 97 wRC+ (96 games) 2019: 82 wRC+ (117 games) 2021: 63 wRC+ (115 games) 2023: 88 wRC+ (84 games) 2024: 88 wRC+ (117 games) 2025: 114 wRC+ (86 games) 2026: 137 wRC+ (51 games) Bauers has taken his game to another level with the Brewers”

Bauers’ Stint With New York

Bauers played one season (2023) for the Yankees.

He batted .202 with 49 hits, 12 home runs, 30 RBI’s, 28 runs and three stolen bases in 84 games.

Before the Brewers and Yankees, Bauers spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners.