New York Yankees’ Obvious Trent Grisham Replacement is Nationals’ 27-Year-Old Outfielder

The New York Yankees will likely be reshaping their roster this offseason, and one of the major decisions has to do with outfielder Trent Grisham, who will likely head out the door for free agency.

Grisham played on MLB’s Qualifying Offer in 2026, and after a down season offensively (compared to 2025), the Yankees’ front office may want to go in a different direction with who patrols center field.

One player who has suddenly emerged as a trade candidate is Washington Nationals outfielder Jacob Young, who is an obvious replacement candidate for Grisham.

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Jacob Young is Obvious Fit in New York

Nationals’ outfielder Jacob Young is an obvious fit for the New York Yankees and would be a MUCH cheaper option.

Young batted .252 in 2026 with 10 home runs, 22 doubles, and three triples, which is good for an OPS+ of 96.

Compare that to Trent Grisham (who has way more power in his game), Grisham batted .211 with 18 home runs, 19 doubles, and an OPS+ of 95.

Once reports started to surface that outfielder Jacob Young could be traded this offseason, the Yankees stand out as a possible landing spot.

Joel Sherman of The New York Post indicated the Yankees have shown interest in the past.

MLBTR.com’s AJ Eustace wrote (about Young):

“The 27-year-old Young just completed his fourth big league season. Since debuting for the Nats in 2023, he’s taken 1,477 trips to the plate and batted .248/.312/.339 with an 82 wRC+. Young doesn’t hit for power, having just 15 home runs and a .091 isolated slugging percentage in his career. Instead, he’s a speed and defense guy. Young has stolen 79 bases in 104 opportunities, good for a 76% success rate that’s right around league average.”

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