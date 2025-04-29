Yankees News on Injured Players Remains Frustrating, Help Still Weeks Away

As they faced the Orioles Monday, to open a a three-game series on the road in Baltimore, the New York Yankees had spent all but seven days so far sitting on top of the American League East. The defending AL pennant-holders won 17 games of their first 28 and lost 11. Not the most spectacular start, but certainly good enough when only one other AL team, the Detroit Tigers, has a winning percentage over .600.

Not only has the Yankees’ start been good enough to hold first place by two games over their arch-rival Boston Red Sox, the Bronx Bombers have been considerably better than expected given the plague of injuries that have stricken their roster since the beginning of Spring Training.

The menagerie of ailments is highlighted by the elbow soreness that led to season-ending Tommy John surgery for 2023 Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole — as well as the pain in both elbows suffered by 429-career home run hitter Giancarlo Stanton. Last season’s Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, projected as a mid-rotation starter for the Yankees, suffered a lat strain and rookie reliever Clayton Beeter has been held back by a shoulder impingement.

Another top pitching prospect, Chase Hampton who was expected to make his major league debut sometime in 2025, also saw his season come to an unexpected halt with Tommy John surgery in February.

Injured Stars Progressing Slowly

And that list is only scratching the surface. On Monday, the Yankees issued a series of updates on injured players, reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, as the Orioles headed to Baltimore for their quick, three-game road trip.

Stanton, who sat out all of Spring Training, began to take light, indoor batting practice a few weeks ago and hit before a game on the field for the first time all season April 22. Now, according to Hoch’s report, Stanton has “remained behind in New York to continue workouts, including running and on-field work.”

But when he will return to action for the Yankees remains unknown.

After his third start of the season on April 11, 33-year-old pitcher Marcus Stroman — in the second year of his two-year, $37 million contract — felt soreness in his left knee and has been sidelined ever since, on the 15-day injured list.

Manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Stroman continues to experience “some irritation that won’t leave, so we’re trying to look at everything,” as quoted by Hoch.

Loáisiga, Effross and LeMahieu Updates

Hard-throwing righty reliever Jonathan Loáisiga has been struggling to come back from elbow surgery he underwent year ago. On Saturday, he threw a 10-pitch scoreless inning for the Yankees Single-A Tampa affiliate in his first rehab assignment. His next outing is scheduled for Wednesday, but the Managua, Nicaragua, native is “still a few weeks away” from returning to the big leagues, Boone said.

Another right-handed reliever, Scott Effross is on schedule to throw a live batting practice session next week, Boone added.

Veteran third baseman D.J. LeMahieu has been out since his first game of Spring Training with a strained muscle in his left calf. LeMahieu has been hitting well in his rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset, with six hits in 10 at bats including a home run.

His next step is to play third base in rehab games, which he is “about to” begin doing, according to Hoch.