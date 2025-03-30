Nine Yankees Leave Earth in Historic Romp

Saturday was anything but a typical afternoon at The Stadium. The Yankees opened the bottom of the first in record-breaking fashion, becoming the first team in Major League history to homer on each of the first three pitches they saw. From there, the home runs just kept coming as the fabled Bronx Bombers rolled to a convincing 20-9 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

With two outs in the first, Austin Wells added another home run, making it the first time the Yankees had ever hit four home runs in the first inning of a game in their 122-year history.

By the end of the afternoon, New York had mashed nine home runs, setting a new franchise record and tying for the second-most homers in a single game in MLB history. Only the 1987 Blue Jays, who hit 10 in one game, have ever hit more. The Yankees now share the second spot with the 1999 Cincinnati Reds, who also left the yard nine times —the first of which was hit by a journeyman infielder named Aaron Boone, now the Yankees’ manager.

Aaron Judge finished the day with three home runs and came up just shy of delivering what would have been the second four-homer game in Yankees history. Instead, Judge settled for his third career three-homer game, tying Alex Rodriguez and Joe DiMaggio for the second-most in franchise history, trailing only Lou Gehrig, who did it four times.

“We had an unfortunate game,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy told the New York Post after the game, “and a lot of it was due to how good the Yankees are. But today was an ass whooping.”