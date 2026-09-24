Yankees Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does New York Play Next in Wild Card Series?

The New York Yankees are headed to the MLB playoffs, but there are still some question marks regarding the team’s postseason schedule. New York is awaiting their official opponent, but all signs point to the No. 4 Yankees taking on the No. 5 Boston Red Sox.

There is still a slight chance that the Yankees could face the Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees have clinched the top Wild Card spot in the American League.

New York revealed the MLB playoff schedule along with an opportunity to buy postseason tickets. Regardless of New York’s opponent, the Yankees will host all three Wild Card games, if necessary.

The Yankees’ first MLB playoff game will be on Tuesday, September 29, with the potential for three straight home postseason contests. If the Yankees advance to the ALDS, the first home game would be on Wednesday, October 7.

New York would face the Tampa Bay Rays if the Yankees advance to the ALDS.

Here’s a look at the Yankees playoff schedule, per the team’s official website.

Yankees Playoff Schedule: Dates & Games for AL Wild Card Series

Game 3 is if necessary for the Yankees’ Wild Card matchup.

DATE GAME Tuesday, September 29 TBD vs. Yankees Game 1 Wednesday, September 30 TBD vs. Yankees Game 2 Thursday, October 1 TBD vs. Yankees Game 3

Yankees Playoff Schedule: Dates & Games for ALDS If New York Advances

This is what the ALDS schedule would look like if the Yankees are able to win the club’s Wild Card series. The Rays have revealed their first three home games but are awaiting the winner of the Wild Card series.

DATE GAME Saturday, October 3 Yankees vs. Rays* Game 1 Saturday, October 5 Yankees vs. Rays* Game 2 Monday, October 7 Yankees vs. Rays* Game 3 Tuesday, October 8 Yankees vs. Rays* Game 4 Saturday, October 10 Yankees vs. Rays* Game 5

Is Aaron Judge Playing for the Yankees in MLB Playoffs?

It has been quite the rollercoaster when it comes to Aaron Judge’s status for the MLB playoffs. Initially, Judge was reported as out of the Yankees’ upcoming Wild Card series.

The slugger then announced his plans to play in the Wild Card games. Time will tell if Judge will suit up, but the star is talking like someone who plans to play.

“The Bronx is a magical place in October,” Judge said of his playoff status, per MLB.com. “I don’t want to miss out on that opportunity.

“… My goal is to come back as soon as I can. If you ask me if I’m going to be back, I’m going to tell you, ‘Yeah.’ I’m doing everything I can every single day I show up here to get back and be ready to go.”