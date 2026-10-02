Yankees $325 Million Star in Danger of Being Dropped From Playoff Roster for Rays Series

The New York Yankees face a decision regarding the status of two superstar sluggers ahead of the ALDS series against the Tampa Bay Rays. If Aaron Judge is added to the Yankees playoff roster, the move will prompt a domino effect with New York needing to make a corresponding move.

Giancarlo Stanton was on the Yankees roster for the Wild Card series, but the veteran hitter did not have an at-bat against the Boston Red Sox. New York Post’s Greg Joyce speculates that Stanton could be left off the ALDS roster, especially if Judge returns.

“After the veteran slugger missed five-plus months with three different calf strains, the Yankees carried Stanton on their roster for the AL wild-card series to potentially combat the Red Sox’s toughest lefties as a pinch hitter,” Joyce wrote in an October 1, 2026, story titled, “Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton did not get call in series win over Red Sox.” “Instead, they were able to do it without him, finishing a sweep on Wednesday with a 9-2 win over the Red Sox in The Bronx.

“It remains to be seen whether the Yankees will keep Stanton on the roster for the ALDS against the Rays — especially if Aaron Judge can get back in time from his own calf strain — though it seems doubtful given that they will need to even out their balance after carrying 16 position players and 10 pitchers for this opening round.”

Let’s take a look at the latest Yankees news and rumors ahead of the Rays series.

Yankees Rumors: Giancarlo Stanton May Consider Retirement Amid $325 Million Contract

Stanton has not played since April and there are plenty of questions about the star’s future. The slugger is slated to have another two seasons as part of a 13-year, $325 million contract.

New York has a club option for 2027 that could allow the team to move on after one more season. There is also chatter that Stanton could consider retirement this offseason, but so far this is merely speculation.

“My expectation is that this (his future) will be up to Stanton,” SNY’s Chelsea Jones noted in a September 3, mailbag. “If he wants to try to play again – and he is just 44 home runs shy of 500 – I think the Yankees will give him that chance.

“Even if he is a semiregular designated hitter and a huge bench bat, his clubhouse presence probably justifies keeping him around. But his legs clearly gave out on him this year, which is not a good sign for a player with chronic elbow pain, too,” Jones added.

“I would not be surprised if he decides to call it after this season, though to be very, very clear, I have not heard anyone who would know suggest that is imminent.”

Yankees News: New York May Choose Between Aaron Judge & Giancarlo Stanton for Playoff Roster vs. Rays

There may not be much of a discussion on Stanton’s status as Judge still faces an uphill battle to make the ALDS roster. Both the Yankees and Judge remain noncommittal on the slugger’s status.

“I have an opportunity to get ready,” Judge said of his status on the roster for the Yankees-Rays series, per MLB.com. “That’s what I’ve been doing every day.”