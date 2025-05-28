Yankees Rejected by Former World Series Champion All-Star: Report

Despite being one of the best teams in baseball, the New York Yankees continue to be linked to multiple players in ongoing MLB rumors. One of these veterans already decided he will not play for the Yankees in 2025.

Former All-Star infielder Orlando Arcia was released by the Atlanta Braves amid his struggles in recent years. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees were among the teams in pursuit of Arcia.

“Yankees and Mets both offered Arcia minor league opportunities before he got the MLB deal with Rockies,” Heyman detailed in a May 28, 2025, message on X.

Ultimately, Arcia opted to sign with the Colorado Rockies over either of the New York teams. The Yankees offering Arcia a minor league deal likely was a major factor in his decision to pass on New York.

Yankees Rumors: New York Is ‘Aggressively’ Attempting to Trade for a Third Baseman

Arcia was a member of the Braves team that won the World Series in 2021. The infielder’s play has looked much different than how Arcia performed in 2023 when the veteran earned his lone All-Star appearance.

During the 2023 All-Star campaign, Arcia batted .264 with 129 hits, 65 RBI and 17 home runs during this career year. Prior to being released by the Braves, Arcia hit just .218 in 2024 and followed it up with even less production in 2025 batting .194.

It would have been a low risk move for the Yankees, but Arcia was unlikely to move the needle in New York given his recent form. The Yankees do have their eyes on adding another third baseman as well as a starting pitcher.

“The Yankees are aggressively searching for a right-handed bat, preferably a third baseman, while also looking for another starter,” USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote in a May 25, 2025, story titled, “MLB’s best comeback story? Jacob deGrom looks like the Cy Young winner he was.”

Orlando Arcia After Being Released by the Braves: ‘Atlanta Will Always Have a Special Place in My Heart’

It will be worth watching just how aggressive the Yankees are in the coming weeks ahead of the MLB trade deadline. As for Arcia, the infielder is hoping that the Rockies can provide a bit of a fresh start after a shaky end to his tenure in Atlanta. Arcia took to Instagram following the Braves’ decision to part ways with the former All-Star.

“I want to take a moment to say thank you to the Braves organization, my teammates, the staff, and especially the fans,” Arcia noted in a May 27, Instagram post. “Wearing this jersey and representing this city has been one of the greatest honors of my career.

“From day one, you welcomed me with open arms and supported me through every high and low. I’ve grown so much both on and off the field here, and I’ll always carry that with me. To my teammates — thank you for the memories, the battles, and the bond we shared in the clubhouse. Those are moments I’ll never forget,” Arcia continued.

“While it’s time for a new chapter, Atlanta will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything.”