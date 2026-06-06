Yankees’ ‘Nuclear’ Trade Target Has Projected $379 Million Star as Aaron Judge Solution

The New York Yankees are going to need to find creative ways to wins games with Aaron Judge sidelined with a rib injury. With Judge slated to miss at least four to six weeks, the Yankees’ most likely solutions are already on the club’s roster.

Yet, there is an alternative universe where the Yankees get aggressive in the trade market. Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer floated a potential “nuclear” trade option to help replace Judge, but it may not be what fans expect.

The analyst ponders whether the Yankees could double down on their pitching during Judge’s absence and make a push for Detroit Tigers star Tarik Skubal.

“Instead of trying to find some sort of facsimile or stand-in for Judge, the Yankees could always double down on a pitching staff that leads the AL with a 3.28 ERA,” Rymer detailed in a June 5, 2026, story titled, “Yankees Trade Targets and Lineup Changes Needed to Survive Aaron Judge Rib Injury.”

“To this end, Skubal is the prize of all prizes on the summer trade market. He won’t come cheap even as a rental ahead of free agency, but the Yankees might have enough to score the two-time Cy Young Award winner in a blockbuster.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Yankees rumors.

Potential Yankees Trade Target Tarik Skubal Projected to Land a $379 Million Contract

The Yankees have been linked to Skubal well before Judge’s injury. New York and other teams have until the MLB trade deadline on August 3, to attempt to entice the Tigers into making a deal.

Skubal is eventually headed towards a lucrative longterm contract. For now, Skubal is on a one-year, $32 million deal following arbitration. Spotrac projects Skubal’s market value is a nine-year, $379 million contract.

All this has the Tigers potentially pondering trading Skubal with a large pay day on the horizon.

Yankees Rumors: Tigers Pitcher Tarik Skubal Tabbed as Top Trade Fit for New York

Skubal is dealing with an elbow injury which complicates a potential trade. ESPN’s Jeff Passan labeled Skubal as the Yankees’ best fit when it comes to potential trade targets.

“If anyone doesn’t need Skubal, it’s the Yankees,” Passan wrote in a June 4, story titled, “Jeff Passan’s early 2026 MLB trade deadline preview.” “And yet the moment Skubal officially becomes available, the Yankees will gauge the cost, because even if you don’t need something, that doesn’t mean you don’t want it.

“In an ideal world, New York is training its focus on a third baseman (Paredes is by far the best option) or shortstop (depending on how the Anthony Volpe/Jose Caballero time-share works). With that the case, the Yankees could use some power arms to complement David Bednar and Camilo Doval in the bullpen.”

MLB Trade Rumors: Tigers Trending Towards Cutting Ties With Tarik Skubal

Time will tell if the Tigers will cut ties with Skubal ahead of the August 3, trade deadline. Fox Sports insider Ken Rosenthal indicates that the answer is yes.

“It’s trending that way,” Rosenthal remarked in the May 30, MLB on Fox pregame show. “Talking with people around the game, that is their feeling. The outlook right now is rather bleak, and honestly, it’s difficult to imagine them making up a 14-game under .500 deficit, getting back to .500, and then contending even in a weak American League.

“So the question becomes, ‘Will Skubal be healthy enough?’ It’s what we don’t know.”