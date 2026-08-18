Yankees Announce Major Move With $162 Million Star Amid Orioles Series

The New York Yankees are starting to get healthy at just the right time. After weeks of MLB rumors, the Yankees officially reinstated star pitcher Carlos Rodon ahead of the Orioles series.

New York made the move official as Rodon prepared to take the mound against the Orioles on Tuesday, August 18.

“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees returned LHP Carlos Rodón (#55) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list,” the Yankees detailed in an August 18, message on X.

The news comes after Rodon made a successful rehab start on August 14. Rodon struck out seven batters while throwing 41 strikes on 58 pitches, allowing two hits and one walk in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

“I feel like I’m always ready to get big league hitters out,” Rodon explained following his rehab start, per New York Post. “The goal was to go out there and throw as many strikes as I could and be efficient.

“As far as what’s next, not sure. I’d love to go out there, compete and help our team win [in the majors], but that is not up to me.”

Yankees News: Star Pitcher Carlos Rodon Is Expected to be on a Pitch Count vs. Orioles

Rodon was placed on the injured list on June 28, as the pitcher dealt with an elbow injury. The veteran is on a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees that is slated to go through 2028.

New York is expected to be cautious amid Rodon’s return. Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated the team plans to pair Rodon with another arm when he takes the mound.

“I think we’ll piggyback him at some point,” Boone said of Rodon, per Marca.com.

“It’s just, do we have him do one more and then do the piggyback at whatever pitch count he’s at? That’s the most likely right now.”