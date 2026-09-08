Yankees’ $325 Million Superstar’s Abrupt Retirement Decision Looms: Insider

The New York Yankees are starting to get healthy at the right time, but the future of one of the team’s stars looms in the latest MLB rumors. So much so that retirement could be a surprising option in the coming months.

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton’s year has been derailed by injury setbacks. Stanton has played in just 24 games in 2026.

This comes following only 77 appearances by Stanton in 2025.

SNY’s Chelsea Jones would not be surprised if Stanton retires at the end of the season. During a September 3, mailbag, Jones was asked about Stanton potentially having played his last game in a Yankees uniform.

“My expectation is that this will be up to Stanton,” Jones wrote. “If he wants to try to play again – and he is just 44 home runs shy of 500 – I think the Yankees will give him that chance.

“Even if he is a semiregular designated hitter and a huge bench bat, his clubhouse presence probably justifies keeping him around. But his legs clearly gave out on him this year, which is not a good sign for a player with chronic elbow pain, too,” Jones continued.

“I would not be surprised if he decides to call it after this season, though to be very, very clear, I have not heard anyone who would know suggest that is imminent.”

Yankees Rumors: New York Faces a Decision on Giancarlo Stanton’s Future Amid $325 Million Contract

The Yankees are still on the hook for at least another season of Stanton’s massive 13-year, $325 million contract. New York does have a club option for 2028, meaning the Yankees have a path to cut ties with the star after 2027.

“His contract situation makes any kind of retirement scenario complicated: The Yankees owe him $25 million next year and a $10 million buyout if they choose not to bring him back for 2028,” Jones noted.

“Thirty-five million isn’t crazy for the Yankees, but it isn’t nothing.”

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone on Giancarlo Stanton’s Injury: ‘We’re at a Point in the Calendar Where It Gets Challenging’

Stanton has been sidelined with a calf injury and his return is complicated by recovery setbacks. Yet, Yankees manager Aaron Boone refused to rule out Stanton for the season.

Boone told New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips on September 6, that Stanton has been hitting but stopped short of revealing the chances of a possible return. The manager previously hinted that Stanton is running out of time.

“What that means moving forward, we’re not ruling anything out,” Boone said of Stanton, per ESPN’s Jorge Castillo.

“He’ll obviously continue to work to try and get it right and hopefully be available. Obviously, we’re at a point in the calendar where it gets challenging, but you also never know.”