Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Announce Official Cody Bellinger News After Blue Jays Win

  • 1K Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Texas Rangers v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees walks off the field after losing to the Texas Rangers 6-1 at Yankee Stadium on May 06, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 on Sunday in the series finale of a three-game set at the Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays won the first game of the series 3-1 on Friday and the second 4-1 on Saturday.

After Sunday’s game, New York manager Aaron Boone announced an official update on outfielder Cody Bellinger, who has been on the IL since late July with a left hamstring strain.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Cody Bellinger Update After Blue Jays Series

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Before the game, Boone said that Bellinger will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday.

The New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X: “Cody Bellinger is expected to start a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Tuesday, Aaron Boone said. He could be active by the weekend.”

The New York Post’s Greg Joyce wrote on X: “The plan is for Cody Bellinger to start a rehab assignment on Tuesday, play another game on Thursday and then be in play for the Yankees this weekend.”

However, Boone said after the game that Bellinger will likely begin the assignment on Thursday or Friday.

Joyce wrote on X: “Aaron Boone corrected himself postgame: Bellinger will actually repeat the full workouts he’s been doing over the next few days, then likely go on a rehab assignment Thursday or Friday. Said nothing happened, he just jumped the gun earlier.”

Looking at New York Yankees OF Cody Bellinger

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Yankees - Game Two

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 22: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees doubles during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Bellinger represented the Yankees in this summer’s All-Star Game.

In 102 games with New York this season, Bellinger has hit .259/.350/.420 with 11 home runs and 53 RBI.

2026 MLB All-Star Game

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 14: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a single to center field during the first inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Yankees re-signed Bellinger to a five-year, $162.5 million contract this offseason. The Yankees acquired him in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in the 2024-25 offseason.

Before playing for the Cubs, Bellinger played for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won an MVP, Rookie of the Year Award and a World Series ring with Los Angeles.

New York Yankees Right Now

In addition to Bellinger, star outfielder Aaron Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton are on the injured list.

New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games. The club has lost three in a row.

The Yankees have the first American League Wild Card spot with a 68-55 record. They have a two-game lead over the Boston Red Sox, the second AL Wild Card team.

As for the division standings, the Yankees are 6 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

1 Comment

New York Yankees Announce Official Cody Bellinger News After Blue Jays Win

Notify of
1 Comment
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x