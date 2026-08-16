New York Yankees Announce Official Cody Bellinger News After Blue Jays Win

The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 on Sunday in the series finale of a three-game set at the Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays won the first game of the series 3-1 on Friday and the second 4-1 on Saturday.

After Sunday’s game, New York manager Aaron Boone announced an official update on outfielder Cody Bellinger, who has been on the IL since late July with a left hamstring strain.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Cody Bellinger Update After Blue Jays Series

Before the game, Boone said that Bellinger will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday.

The New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X: “Cody Bellinger is expected to start a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Tuesday, Aaron Boone said. He could be active by the weekend.”

The New York Post’s Greg Joyce wrote on X: “The plan is for Cody Bellinger to start a rehab assignment on Tuesday, play another game on Thursday and then be in play for the Yankees this weekend.”

However, Boone said after the game that Bellinger will likely begin the assignment on Thursday or Friday.

Joyce wrote on X: “Aaron Boone corrected himself postgame: Bellinger will actually repeat the full workouts he’s been doing over the next few days, then likely go on a rehab assignment Thursday or Friday. Said nothing happened, he just jumped the gun earlier.”

Looking at New York Yankees OF Cody Bellinger

Bellinger represented the Yankees in this summer’s All-Star Game.

In 102 games with New York this season, Bellinger has hit .259/.350/.420 with 11 home runs and 53 RBI.

The Yankees re-signed Bellinger to a five-year, $162.5 million contract this offseason. The Yankees acquired him in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in the 2024-25 offseason.

Before playing for the Cubs, Bellinger played for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won an MVP, Rookie of the Year Award and a World Series ring with Los Angeles.

New York Yankees Right Now

In addition to Bellinger, star outfielder Aaron Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton are on the injured list.

New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games. The club has lost three in a row.

The Yankees have the first American League Wild Card spot with a 68-55 record. They have a two-game lead over the Boston Red Sox, the second AL Wild Card team.

As for the division standings, the Yankees are 6 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.