New York Yankees Announce Official Cody Bellinger News Before Blue Jays Series Finale

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees walks off the field after losing to the Texas Rangers 6-1 at Yankee Stadium on May 06, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees are slated to begin the series finale of a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, at 1:37 p.m. EDT on Sunday.
The Blue Jays won the first game of the series 3-1 on Friday and the second 4-1 on Saturday.
Ahead of Sunday’s game, New York manager Aaron Boone announced an official update on outfielder Cody Bellinger, who has been on the IL since late July with a left hamstring strain.
New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Cody Bellinger Update Before Blue Jays Game
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 22: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees doubles during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Bellinger represented the Yankees in this summer’s All-Star Game.
In 102 games with New York this season, Bellinger has hit .259/.350/.420 with 11 home runs and 53 RBI.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 14: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a single to center field during the first inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Yankees re-signed Bellinger to a five-year, $162.5 million contract this offseason. The Yankees acquired him in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in the 2024-25 offseason.
Before playing for the Cubs, Bellinger played for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won an MVP, Rookie of the Year Award and a World Series ring with Los Angeles.
New York Yankees Right Now
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 15: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees is relieved by manager Aaron Boone during the sixth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
In addition to Bellinger, star outfielder Aaron Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton are on the injured list.
New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games. The club has lost three in a row.
The Yankees have the first American League Wild Card spot with a 68-55 record. They have a two-game lead over the Boston Red Sox, the second AL Wild Card team.
As for the division standings, the Yankees are 6 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Announce Official Cody Bellinger News Before Blue Jays Series Finale