New York Yankees Announce Official Cody Bellinger News Before Blue Jays Series Finale

The New York Yankees are slated to begin the series finale of a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, at 1:37 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

The Blue Jays won the first game of the series 3-1 on Friday and the second 4-1 on Saturday.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, New York manager Aaron Boone announced an official update on outfielder Cody Bellinger, who has been on the IL since late July with a left hamstring strain.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Cody Bellinger Update Before Blue Jays Game

The New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X: “Cody Bellinger is expected to start a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Tuesday, Aaron Boone said. He could be active by the weekend.”

The New York Post’s Greg Joyce wrote on X: “The plan is for Cody Bellinger to start a rehab assignment on Tuesday, play another game on Thursday and then be in play for the Yankees this weekend.”

Looking at New York Yankees OF Cody Bellinger

Bellinger represented the Yankees in this summer’s All-Star Game.

In 102 games with New York this season, Bellinger has hit .259/.350/.420 with 11 home runs and 53 RBI.

The Yankees re-signed Bellinger to a five-year, $162.5 million contract this offseason. The Yankees acquired him in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in the 2024-25 offseason.

Before playing for the Cubs, Bellinger played for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won an MVP, Rookie of the Year Award and a World Series ring with Los Angeles.

New York Yankees Right Now