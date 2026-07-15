New York Yankees Officially Sign MLB Legend’s Son Before Dodgers Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will play their first game following the All-Star break when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

They went into the break in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

New York Yankees Officially Sign MLB Legend’s Son

Earlier this week, the Yankees selected Luke Pettitte with the 248th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

MLB Draft wrote (on July 12): “With their 8th-round pick (No. 248 overall), the @Yankees select @DBU_Baseball two-way player Luke Pettitte, the son of three-time All-Star, Andy.”

Ahead of their series with the Dodgers, the Yankees have officially signed Pettitte.

He wrote (via Instagram): “God is so good, officially a New York Yankee! Getting to put on this jersey is one of the biggest honors ever, so blessed to put the pinstripes on and follow in the footsteps of my old man!! Thank you DBU baseball for the best 3 years of my life and growing me into the man and baseball player I am today!! New York or Nowhere!! Go Yanks”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Laura Pettitte: “I’m so very proud of you on and off the field!! ❤️”

@davidrrifkin: “LFG! Can’t wait to see another Pettite don the pinstripes!”

@nyyhistory: “Right where you belong! 👏👏”

@kodiekolden: “Let’s go LP! Fired up for you!”

Here’s what people were saying on X: