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New York Yankees Officially Sign MLB Legend’s Son Before Dodgers Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will play their first game following the All-Star break when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

They went into the break in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

New York Yankees Officially Sign MLB Legend’s Son

Getty(L-R) Former New York Yankees Derek Jeter and Andy Pettitte talks before the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Earlier this week, the Yankees selected Luke Pettitte with the 248th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

MLB Draft wrote (on July 12): “With their 8th-round pick (No. 248 overall), the @Yankees select @DBU_Baseball two-way player Luke Pettitte, the son of three-time All-Star, Andy.”

Ahead of their series with the Dodgers, the Yankees have officially signed Pettitte.

He wrote (via Instagram): “God is so good, officially a New York Yankee! Getting to put on this jersey is one of the biggest honors ever, so blessed to put the pinstripes on and follow in the footsteps of my old man!! Thank you DBU baseball for the best 3 years of my life and growing me into the man and baseball player I am today!! New York or Nowhere!! Go Yanks”

 

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Laura Pettitte: “I’m so very proud of you on and off the field!! ❤️”

@davidrrifkin: “LFG! Can’t wait to see another Pettite don the pinstripes!”

@nyyhistory: “Right where you belong! 👏👏”

@kodiekolden: “Let’s go LP! Fired up for you!”

GettyAmerican League All-Star Andy Pettitte #46 of the New York Yankees (R) and son Luke Pettitte during the 2010 State Farm Home Run Derby during All-Star Weekend at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 12, 2010 in Anaheim, California. 

Here’s what people were saying on X:

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Officially Sign MLB Legend’s Son Before Dodgers Series

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