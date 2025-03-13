Yankees Predicted to Bring Back $135 Million All-Star Infielder

Opening Day for the 2025 MLB season is two weeks away. But that doesn’t mean the New York Yankees can’t still make a last-minute offseason addition.

Most pundits have the Yankees targeting a late-addition for their starting rotation because of the recent injuries the team has sustained. But on March 12, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer projected the Yankees to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

“There’s been little action on the 35-year-old Rizzo throughout the offseason, yet he was adamant last month about wanting to continue his career,” Rymer wrote. “Though he hasn’t been the same player since suffering a concussion in 2023, the three-time All-Star may find a fit with a team in need of a left-handed bat at first base or DH.”

Rymer argued Rizzo could “help spell” Giancarlo Stanton for the Yankees.

New York acquired Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs at the 2021 MLB trade deadline. The first baseman has spent the last three and a half seasons in pinstripes.

Last season, Rizzo slashed .228/.301/.335 with eight home runs, 35 RBI and 38 runs in 92 games.

Over his 12-year MLB career, Rizzo has earned a little more than $135 million. The 35-year-old made three All-Star teams with the Cubs from 2014-16.