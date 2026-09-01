New York Yankees Legend Paul O’Neill Reacts To Roster News

On Monday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They are coming off a 16-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Yankees called up Luis Gil.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on Sunday: “Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Recalled RHP Luis Gil (#81) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Optioned RHP Yerry de los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Paul O’Neill Reacts To Roster News

Ahead of Monday’s game, Yankees legend Paul O’Neill was asked about Gil (via YES Network).

Nancy Newman: “Luis Gil was called up yesterday, the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year. He missed almost four months with a shoulder injury. So tough for him. He returned early this month as a reliever. Over seven and one-third in the minors, he allowed five hits, no runs. Paul, all of his 54 MLB games so far, they’ve been starts. So what do you see his role being right now with September upon us?”

O’Neill: “I think you brought him back because you needed bullpen help. And I think that was kind of the plan, to get him stretched out to be a starter, which you really don’t need right now with as good as the Yankee starters are. He could be effective out of the bullpen. It’s all about throwing strikes for Luis Gil. If he throws the ball over the plate, he can be successful. Over the years he’s been a starter, but he’s got a role right now where he could help this team in the bullpen.”

Looking At Gil

Gil has spent all five years of his career with the Yankees.

Over 51 career games (all starts), he has gone 21-11 with a 3.68 ERA.

The 28-year-old made his debut out of the bullpen during Monday’s game.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 78-59 record in 137 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 41-28 in 69 games on the road).