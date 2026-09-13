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New York Yankees Legend Paul O’Neill Sends Out Heartfelt 10-Word Post

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Former New York Yankees player Paul O'Neill throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game Four of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees and New York Mets will play the third (and final) game of their series in the Bronx.

The series is tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 12-2 on Saturday.

Paul O’Neill Sends Out Heartfelt 10-Word Post

GettyPaul O’Neill #21 of the New York Yankees getting ready to bat during the Spring Training game against the Kansas City Royals at the Baseball City Stadium in Davenport, Florida.

Before Friday’s game, Yankees legend Paul O’Neill sent out a heartfelt post (with a photo).

There were over 7,000 likes and 120,000 impressions on his post.

He wrote: “What an honor to be a part of this city 🇺🇸” 

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@NYY_Brian: “This is awesome What a ceremony”

@JimBiringer: “This photo goes so hard #repbx”

@scott_wheeler12: “O’Neill still looks like he can destroy a water cooler rather easily.”

GettyFormer New York Yankees player Paul O’Neill throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game Four of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@TalkinJake: “Legends.”

@JamesGolando: “Legends who helped us cheer when we cried all day!!!”

@frankbenenati: “Every single man standing here with a number on his back will forever be a lifelong hero of mine! Thank you Joe, Jorge. Paul, Tino, Scott, Mariano, & Derek for making us NYers believe in miracles!”

GettyOutfielder Paul O’Neill of the New York Yankees in action during a game against the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California.

@careym74: “💙🫶 Thank you for keeping us distracted. 2001 will hurt forever but you guys made it special.”

@uesfunnygrl: “What a treat for us to have you guys and see you all together again. 🥰”

@sssarahohhh: “Wonderful to have you all here tonight for the ceremony. That was one of the most meaningful playoff runs of my life— despite how it ended, I remember the joy and how lucky I was to spend that time with my dad (who’s now been gone 19 years)”

Looking At The Yankees On Sunday

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-63 record in 148 games.

They will visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Paul O’Neill Sends Out Heartfelt 10-Word Post

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