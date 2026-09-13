New York Yankees Legend Paul O’Neill Sends Out Heartfelt 10-Word Post

On Sunday, the New York Yankees and New York Mets will play the third (and final) game of their series in the Bronx.

The series is tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 12-2 on Saturday.

Paul O’Neill Sends Out Heartfelt 10-Word Post

Before Friday’s game, Yankees legend Paul O’Neill sent out a heartfelt post (with a photo).

There were over 7,000 likes and 120,000 impressions on his post.

He wrote: “What an honor to be a part of this city 🇺🇸”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@NYY_Brian: “This is awesome What a ceremony”

@JimBiringer: “This photo goes so hard #repbx”

@scott_wheeler12: “O’Neill still looks like he can destroy a water cooler rather easily.”

@TalkinJake: “Legends.”

@JamesGolando: “Legends who helped us cheer when we cried all day!!!”

@frankbenenati: “Every single man standing here with a number on his back will forever be a lifelong hero of mine! Thank you Joe, Jorge. Paul, Tino, Scott, Mariano, & Derek for making us NYers believe in miracles!”

@careym74: “💙🫶 Thank you for keeping us distracted. 2001 will hurt forever but you guys made it special.”

@uesfunnygrl: “What a treat for us to have you guys and see you all together again. 🥰”

@sssarahohhh: “Wonderful to have you all here tonight for the ceremony. That was one of the most meaningful playoff runs of my life— despite how it ended, I remember the joy and how lucky I was to spend that time with my dad (who’s now been gone 19 years)”

Looking At The Yankees On Sunday

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-63 record in 148 games.

They will visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday.