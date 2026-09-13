On Sunday, the New York Yankees and New York Mets will play the third (and final) game of their series in the Bronx.
The series is tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.
Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 12-2 on Saturday.
Paul O’Neill Sends Out Heartfelt 10-Word Post
Before Friday’s game, Yankees legend Paul O’Neill sent out a heartfelt post (with a photo).
There were over 7,000 likes and 120,000 impressions on his post.
He wrote: “What an honor to be a part of this city 🇺🇸”
Here’s what people were saying in the comments:
@NYY_Brian: “This is awesome What a ceremony”
@JimBiringer: “This photo goes so hard #repbx”
@scott_wheeler12: “O’Neill still looks like he can destroy a water cooler rather easily.”
@TalkinJake: “Legends.”
@JamesGolando: “Legends who helped us cheer when we cried all day!!!”
@frankbenenati: “Every single man standing here with a number on his back will forever be a lifelong hero of mine! Thank you Joe, Jorge. Paul, Tino, Scott, Mariano, & Derek for making us NYers believe in miracles!”
@careym74: “💙🫶 Thank you for keeping us distracted. 2001 will hurt forever but you guys made it special.”
@uesfunnygrl: “What a treat for us to have you guys and see you all together again. 🥰”
@sssarahohhh: “Wonderful to have you all here tonight for the ceremony. That was one of the most meaningful playoff runs of my life— despite how it ended, I remember the joy and how lucky I was to spend that time with my dad (who’s now been gone 19 years)”
Looking At The Yankees On Sunday
The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-63 record in 148 games.
They will visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday.
New York Yankees Legend Paul O’Neill Sends Out Heartfelt 10-Word Post