Yankees Trade Proposal Swaps Former Top Prospect for Pitching Help

Try as he might, New York Yankees third baseman Oswald Peraza just has not been able to take advantage of the situation.

And with that situation expected to soon change, the trade that long seemed inevitable may need to happen.

A long-running, wide-open competition for playing time at third base for the Yankees has produced rather uninspiring results. DJ Lemahieu was penciled in as the starter entering spring training, but he has been sidelined with a strained calf since March 1. Oswaldo Cabrera has started most of the games there this season, and he has done a credible job.

But the Yankees would prefer to utilize Cabrera’s versatility at multiple positions, meaning they would prefer that Peraza step up and earn a bigger chunk of time at the hot corner. Instead, Peraza has struggled at the plate, getting just five hits in his first 23 at bats for a .217 average, nearly identical to his career mark of .216., which he has compiled in 255 at bats over parts of four seasons.

In other words, perhaps it’s time for the Yankees to just accept that this is what they should expect to get out of Peraza: a light hitter with a decent glove who can fill in at third base, second base and shortstop.

Oswald Peraza Unable to Capitalize on Third Base Opportunity

It’s not quite what the franchise were likely hoping for when Peraza was one of the top prospects in the system from 2020 to 2023. But a player with that type of background doesn’t escape the watchful eyes of other MLB teams, which will leave the Yankees with a key question in the next few weeks.

LeMahieu continues to progress from the calf injury that put him on the injured list to open the regular season. The Yankees announced a few days ago that the 36-year-old infielder is ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment this week.

“I know he’s done some live BPs and even played in the field a little bit,” manager Aaron Boone said on Thursday. “I think he’s getting an extended game potentially this weekend, and he’ll probably start a rehab assignment either Tuesday, which is after the minor-league off day, or possibly as early as Sunday.”

The Yankees have taken a careful approach with LeMahieu’s recovery, easing him back after he missed nearly the entire spring training. The team is optimistic that once he begins his rehab assignment, he’ll progress swiftly and make a smooth return to the lineup.

To make room for LeMahieu, the most sensible move seems to be sending Peraza down to Triple-A, but therein lies the quandary.

DJ LeMahieu’s Pending Return Could Lead to Trade of Oswald Peraza

Peraza is out of minor league options, meaning any attempt to take off of the Yankees roster and ship him to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders would require Peraza passing through waivers. But a 24-year-old, former top prospect with major league experience and a quality glove would certainly pique the interest of several other teams, making it distinctly possible that New York would simply lose Peraza and get nothing in return.

To avoid that scenario, the Yankees could attempt to trade Peraza, and Ryan Garcia of Empire Sports Media has a suggestion. Citing public comments from Farhan Zaidi, President of Baseball Operations for the San Francisco Giants, about his team’s desire to obtain a young, athletic shortstop, Garcias believes the Yankees and Giants could work out a deal sending Peraza to the West Coast for right-handed pitcher Mason Black.

A 25-year-old, third-round pick in 2021, Black made his MLB debut for the Giants last season, posting a 6.44 ERA in 36.1 innings. At Triple-A, Black has shown an impressive knack for missing bats, striking out 178 batters over 154 innings.

Black features a diverse four-pitch repertoire and demonstrates strong command across the board. His arsenal includes both a four-seam fastball and a sinker, complemented by a pair of distinct sliders—a sweeping slider and a tighter gyro variation—giving him the tools to effectively challenge hitters on both sides of the plate. His lower arm slot adds deception, helping his four-seamer play higher in the zone despite its modest vertical break.

With the Yankees currently in need of rotation depth, his profile makes him an intriguing option. And given that Black still has minor league options, he offers the roster flexibility that Peraza does not as well.