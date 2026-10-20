New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Braves 4X All-Star in Blockbuster Move

The New York Yankees are going to be an interesting team to watch during this offseason. After losing to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, the Yankees should be aiming to upgrade their roster.

One area that the Yankees may have no choice but to upgrade is the second base position. This is because Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a pending unrestricted free agent and could end up leaving.

If Chisholm ends up walking, the Yankees would be wise to pursue another second baseman to replace him. If they go the trade route, one player who New York would be very wise to target is Atlanta Braves star second baseman Ozzie Albies.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Yankees land Albies from Atlanta in a big move.

Yankees Get:

Ozzie Albies

Braves Get:

Luis Gil

Jace Avina

With this move, the Yankees would land a new star for their infield. The Braves, on the other hand, would get an interesting pitcher in Gil and an exciting top 30 prospect in Avina.

Albies Would Give the Yankees Another Star to Work With

With the Yankees being in win-now mode, it would make sense for them to pursue a star infielder like Albies. He would have the potential to be an excellent replacement for Chisholm. This is because he provides a good amount of pop and has been an impactful player for a long time now. This is evidenced by him being a four-time All-Star.

In 162 games this season with the Braves, Albies posted 22 home runs, 27 doubles, 73 RBI, and a .237 batting average. He has also hit at least 22 home runs five times during his career. With numbers like these, he would be an interesting pickup for a Yankees club that wants to remain contenders next season.

Braves Could Trade Albies This Offseason

With Albies entering the final season of his contract, there is a real chance that he will be traded this offseason. This is especially so when noting that the Braves underperformed in the playoffs again this year. Thus, they could be eager to shake up their roster and make Albies available because of it.

If the Braves shop Albies, the Yankees would be wise to pursue him. He would be a very good player for New York to add to their group, and it will be interesting to see if they target him this offseason because of it.