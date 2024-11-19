Yankees Sign Free Agent Who Made Comeback From 80-Game Suspension

For the Yankees, if there was something they learned about the roster over the course of the 2024 season, it was that the team needs depth. Lots of it. There were stretches, after all, when the bullpen looked threadbare and the team was on its last line of defense at both first base and third base.

While the organization is focused on what to do about star outfielder Juan Soto, the player they’re eager to keep in the fold after acquiring him from the Padres last winter, the fact is, they’ve got to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time. And while Soto is making the rounds, having met with the Red Sox, Blue Jays and now, the Dodgers. The Yankees, too, are in the mix, and others could be added to the docket.

Soto will get something more than $500 million in total MLB payout, with more aggressive estimates ranging to $700 million. On the other end of the scale, the Yankees made a pair of moves this week to bolster their depth, the kind of maneuvers that could pay off over the course of a long summer.

Yankees Could Get Depth From Pablo Reyes

Most notably, New York brought in infielder Pablo Reyes, a seven-year veteran who finished up last season at Triple-A Syracuse for the Mets. He hit 12 homers and played all over the infield last year and, over the course of his career has logged a total of 491 games at second base and 263 at shortstop.

Reyes had shown some promise as a utility man for the Pirates early in his career, but was suspended for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs in 2020. He came back and played for the Brewers for two seasons, then had his best year for the Red Sox in 2023 (64 games, .287 average, .339 on-base percentage and .377 slugging).

The Yankees also added right-handed relief pitcher Cristian Hernandez this week. Hernandez, a converted starter, was at Double-A for most of last season, and recorded a 1-3 record with a 3.19 ERA in 31 appearances for Reading.

Both players will have to earn major-league spots, as they were signed to minor-league deals.