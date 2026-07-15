Padres Pitcher Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts on Potential Trade to Yankees

The New York Yankees are hunting for more pitchers as they make their second half playoff push and it appears the San Diego Padres‘ Mason Miller is at the top of the list.

As reported by The New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees’ two primary targets entering the trade deadline on Aug. 3 are Padres closer Mason Miller and Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers.

Miller just completed his second All-Star Game appearance, his second in the past three seasons. The 27-year-old has emerged as one of the game’s top closers, becoming notable for pitching an immaculate inning in a late season game in 2025 and breaking a franchise record for most consecutive scoreless innings (33 2/3 innings) earlier this season.

Miller leads the National League in a number of categories, including saves (25), games finished (34) and win probability added (3.2).

While addressing those trade rumors on a potential deal to the Yankees, Miller took it as a compliment. He did however say that he’s not a big city guy.

“It’s a compliment,” Miller told reporters of the Yankees’ potential interest. “They’re a very good team, and they’re interested in good players. It’s a big city,” Miller said. “I can’t say I’m a big city guy.”

Mason Miller No Stranger to Trade Deadline Deals

Miller is obviously no stranger to deadline deals with the Oakland Athletics previously dealing the veteran pitcher to the Padres at last season’s trade deadline. The Padres are obviously an annual contender that is expected to compete for playoffs berths every season. They’re currently 3.5 games back of the Miami Marlins for the final wild card spot in the National League and a lot will hinge on whether or not they gain ground over the next couple of weeks.

The 27-year-old pitcher’s stat line is astonishing and it’s no surprise that the Yankees would covet him as they make their own push for the playoffs. Miller’s stat line is as follows: 25 saves and a 0.91 ERA with 72 strikeouts in just 39.2 innings pitched.

The Yankees currently lead the AL Wild Card race, but they trail just three games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the lead in the AL East.

While speaking to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Miller detailed what it’ll take for the Padres to make a second half push.

“It’s competitive; it’s all about getting hot at the right time,” Miller said. “I think you’ll see a lot of teams probably adding and going for it, because anything can happen any given year. You’ve just got to get in.”

Padres’ Performance Will Likely Dictate Mason Miller’s Future

Feinsand went into detail about how the Padres’ play will likely dictate whether or not Miller remains in a San Diego uniform to end the season.

“Mason Miller knows all about the potential for distraction in the weeks leading up to the Deadline, having been traded from the Athletics to the Padres last July 31. San Diego, which hit the break at 48-48 to pull within 3 1/2 games of the final NL Wild Card spot, is one of those teams that could go either way between now and Aug. 3, creating a sense of urgency within the clubhouse.”

We’ll see where Miller ultimately ends up, but it’s clear he’s at the top of the list on the Yankees’ radar.