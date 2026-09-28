NL West Team Named Potential Destination for Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. didn’t have the 2026 MLB season that he was probably hoping for, given that he’s a pending free agent looking to cash in this upcoming offseason.

The 28-year-old hit .231 with 109 hits, 19 homers, 55 RBIs, and 69 runs scored in 137 games this season, per StatMuse. As a result, the only thing that could boost Chisholm’s free agent market value will be to show up big in the playoffs.

A memorable postseason showing could offset some of the underwhelming production that he had during the regular season. The Yankees are taking on the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series, so the spotlight will be on this matchup, and it’s where Chisholm has a chance to shine.

As far as a potential landing spot this free agency, Jake Elman of FanSided believes that the best fit for Chisholm is the San Diego Padres. Moreover, the Yankees infielder makes sense for the Padres too, as Fernando Tatis Jr. would benefit from this potential signing.

“Not only would signing Chisholm help Fernando Tatis Jr. move back to right field, but it’d arguably put the former in a far more comfortable setting,” Elman wrote in a Sept. 27 article.

“The Padres are an organization that has embraced individualism, and the veteran slugger certainly has never been afraid to showcase his enthusiasm. John Smoltz and old-school baseball fans would hate this sight, which is even more reason to hope for such a marriage.”

Could Jazz Chisholm Jr. Remain With the Yankees?

There’s one potential scenario in which Chisholm remains with the Yankees, and that’s if the team offers the infielder a qualifying offer. However, Elman is skeptical that the veteran will take that offer from New York.

“Although the Yankees can offer Chisholm the qualifying offer, we’re skeptical he’d immediately take it,” Elman wrote. “Even dating back to last year, it’s felt like he and general manager Brian Cashman aren’t exactly kindred spirits. Chisholm’s .717 OPS is well below his lifetime .760 average, and he’s again faced questions regarding his maturity.

“For the record, it feels like most of those complaints are tired repeats of what we heard five years ago. There are far worse players, on and off the field, than a 28-year-old second baseman with a healthy mix of power and speed.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Potential Outlook This Offseason

The Padres have new ownership after Kwanza Jones and her husband, José E. Feliciano, bought the team for $3.9 billion. As a result, the question will be whether they want to splurge at least on one free agent this offseason to add to a team that reached the playoffs this season.

Nonetheless, they may also spend no money, given the looming lockout and the potential salary cap under the new collective bargaining agreement. If that happens, it would be interesting to see whether it affects their effort to pursue a free agent like Chisholm.

Furthermore, Chisholm may also remain in New York, whether by accepting a qualifying offer or by compromising on his financial demands to reach an agreement that satisfies his camp and the Yankees.