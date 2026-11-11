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New York Yankees Paid Polarizing Player Over $20 Million Last Season

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on after pulling Cam Schlittler #31 (not pictured) from the game during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had another strong regular season where they won 93 games.

After defeating the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series, they got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Their last game was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

Trent Grisham finished the final game with three strikeouts and no hits.

New York Yankees Paid Polarizing Player Over $20 Million

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

It’s worth noting that Grisham was paid over $22 million for the 2026 season (h/t Spotrac).

He is now a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “CF Trent Grisham elected free agency.”

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Grisham had a down year in 2026.

He batted just .211 with 88 hits, 18 home runs, 59 RBIs, 67 runs and nine stolen bases in 121 games.

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees flies out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Alex Rodriguez spoke about Grisham during the middle of the season (via The Michael Kay Show on August 11).

Kay: “Are you stunned, Alex, by how much the Yankee offense has been affected because Judge is out?”

Rodriguez: “I’m not that surprised, Michael… Obviously I’m an enormous Yankee fan and I watch a lot. I thought the party started when they got Grisham and I heard your show almost every day. I saw how angry the fans got for the $22 million and I heard you say that maybe the proper number would have been three for 15 or three for 25 or three for 30, which probably would have been a lot more appropriate. But it’s amazing how the whole fan base knew exactly how this was going to turn out and it did.”

Grisham was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Paid Polarizing Player Over $20 Million Last Season

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