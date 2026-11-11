New York Yankees Paid Polarizing Player Over $20 Million Last Season

The New York Yankees had another strong regular season where they won 93 games.

After defeating the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series, they got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Their last game was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

Trent Grisham finished the final game with three strikeouts and no hits.

New York Yankees Paid Polarizing Player Over $20 Million

It’s worth noting that Grisham was paid over $22 million for the 2026 season (h/t Spotrac).

He is now a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “CF Trent Grisham elected free agency.”

Grisham had a down year in 2026.

He batted just .211 with 88 hits, 18 home runs, 59 RBIs, 67 runs and nine stolen bases in 121 games.

Alex Rodriguez spoke about Grisham during the middle of the season (via The Michael Kay Show on August 11).

Kay: “Are you stunned, Alex, by how much the Yankee offense has been affected because Judge is out?”

Rodriguez: “I’m not that surprised, Michael… Obviously I’m an enormous Yankee fan and I watch a lot. I thought the party started when they got Grisham and I heard your show almost every day. I saw how angry the fans got for the $22 million and I heard you say that maybe the proper number would have been three for 15 or three for 25 or three for 30, which probably would have been a lot more appropriate. But it’s amazing how the whole fan base knew exactly how this was going to turn out and it did.”

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Grisham was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.