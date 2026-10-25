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New York Yankees Paid Retired Player $1 Million Last Season

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are currently home for the offseason after getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

They have now lost in the ALDS in two straight years (following their 2024 World Series appearance).

New York Yankees Paid Retired Player $1 Million

GettyDetail of the hat worn by Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees for Mother’s Day during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

With their season over, it’s worth noting that the Yankees paid a retired player last year.

Aaron Hicks earned $1 million as part of a contract buyout (h/t Spotrac).

Joel Sherman of The New York Post wrote (on January 29, 2024): “Aaron Hicks is in agreement with the Angels as @JeffFletcherOCR reported. Will get $740K from LAA. The NYY responsible for $8.76M in 2024, plus $9.5M in 2025 and $1M on a buyout for 2026″

Looking At Hicks’ Time With The Yankees

GettyAaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees follows through on his seventh-inning two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium on May 08, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York.

Hicks spent part of eight years playing for the Yankees.

In 2018, he hit 27 home runs with 79 RBIs.

The 37-year-old also appeared in 30 MLB playoff games for the franchise.

GettyAaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees reacts after grounding out during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Hicks had initially been acquired in a trade (via the Minnesota Twins).

The Yankees wrote (via X) on November 11, 2015: “#Yankees acquire OF Aaron Hicks from Twins for catcher John Ryan Murphy.”

Looking At Hicks

GettyAaron Hicks #12 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates while round the bases after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning. at loanDepot park on April 02, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Hicks was picked in the 1st round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Twins.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the franchise until the trade sent him to the Bronx.

After the Yankees, Hicks finished the final part of his career with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees last won a World Series title in 2009.

They finished this year as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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