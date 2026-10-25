New York Yankees Paid Retired Player $1 Million Last Season

The New York Yankees are currently home for the offseason after getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

They have now lost in the ALDS in two straight years (following their 2024 World Series appearance).

New York Yankees Paid Retired Player $1 Million

With their season over, it’s worth noting that the Yankees paid a retired player last year.

Aaron Hicks earned $1 million as part of a contract buyout (h/t Spotrac).

Joel Sherman of The New York Post wrote (on January 29, 2024): “Aaron Hicks is in agreement with the Angels as @JeffFletcherOCR reported. Will get $740K from LAA. The NYY responsible for $8.76M in 2024, plus $9.5M in 2025 and $1M on a buyout for 2026″

Looking At Hicks’ Time With The Yankees

Hicks spent part of eight years playing for the Yankees.

In 2018, he hit 27 home runs with 79 RBIs.

The 37-year-old also appeared in 30 MLB playoff games for the franchise.

Hicks had initially been acquired in a trade (via the Minnesota Twins).

The Yankees wrote (via X) on November 11, 2015: “#Yankees acquire OF Aaron Hicks from Twins for catcher John Ryan Murphy.”

Looking At Hicks

Hicks was picked in the 1st round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Twins.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the franchise until the trade sent him to the Bronx.

After the Yankees, Hicks finished the final part of his career with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees last won a World Series title in 2009.

They finished this year as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.